30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares rose 90.9 percent to $2.52. Sigma Labs demonstrated proof of concept for closed loop quality control during metal additive manufacturing.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares surged 58.4 percent to $1.9005 after the company’s AG013 for oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients showed favorable safety profile in mid-stage OM study.
- Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) shares climbed 23.2 percent to $37.5370 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings and raised FY18 earnings outlook.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) rose 21.9 percent to $1.17 after announcing commitment for $60 million credit facility from Bank of America and $17.5 million term loan from Pathlight Capital.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) jumped 18.8 percent to $4.87. WBB Securities upgraded TapImmune from Speculative Buy to Buy.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) gained 17.2 percent to $49.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its guidance.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) jumped 16.2 percent to $7.96. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.
- Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) rose 15.5 percent to $5.6011.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) gained 13.3 percent to $1.36 following PR announcing sustained benefit of CGuard EPS.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares climbed 13.2 percent to $2.7724 after the company reported new data from its ongoing TACTI-mel Phase I trial, which evaluated the combination of eftilagimod alpha, its lead compound, with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s Keytruda in unresectable or metastatic melanoma patients, who have had a suboptimal response or had disease progression with keytruda monotherapy..
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) rose 12.2 percent to $21.20 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) rose 12.1 percent to $10.27.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) surged 10.3 percent to $2.56.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) gained 9.9 percent to $8.045. Dorian LPG confirmed receipt of unsolicited proposal from BW LPG.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) gained 9.1 percent to $21.64.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) jumped 8.3 percent to $193.30 following Q4 results.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) rose 8.4 percent to $42.89. Cowen & Co. upgraded G-III Apparel from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose 8.2 percent to $3.830.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) gained 7.1 percent to $2.4549.
Losers
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares dipped 20.8 percent to $7.91 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and issued a weak Q2 forecast.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) dropped 18 percent to $8.250 after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares declined 12.4 percent to $56.9838.
- Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) tumbled 12.3 percent to $59.8393. Michael Kors reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter guidance.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares dropped 12 percent to $2.95.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) slipped 9.9 percent to $6.75.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) shares fell 9.6 percent to $5.95.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) fell 9.3 percent to $23.66 despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) dropped 8.8 percent to $4.79.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares dipped 7.5 percent to $2.27.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) fell 6 percent to $29.9278 after reporting Q1 results.
