30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 30, 2018 12:26pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares rose 90.9 percent to $2.52. Sigma Labs demonstrated proof of concept for closed loop quality control during metal additive manufacturing.
  • Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares surged 58.4 percent to $1.9005 after the company’s AG013 for oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients showed favorable safety profile in mid-stage OM study.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) shares climbed 23.2 percent to $37.5370 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings and raised FY18 earnings outlook.
  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) rose 21.9 percent to $1.17 after announcing commitment for $60 million credit facility from Bank of America and $17.5 million term loan from Pathlight Capital.
  • TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) jumped 18.8 percent to $4.87. WBB Securities upgraded TapImmune from Speculative Buy to Buy.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) gained 17.2 percent to $49.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its guidance.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) jumped 16.2 percent to $7.96. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.
  • Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) rose 15.5 percent to $5.6011.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) gained 13.3 percent to $1.36 following PR announcing sustained benefit of CGuard EPS.
  • Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares climbed 13.2 percent to $2.7724 after the company reported new data from its ongoing TACTI-mel Phase I trial, which evaluated the combination of eftilagimod alpha, its lead compound, with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s Keytruda in unresectable or metastatic melanoma patients, who have had a suboptimal response or had disease progression with keytruda monotherapy..
  • SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) rose 12.2 percent to $21.20 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday.
  • Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) rose 12.1 percent to $10.27.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) surged 10.3 percent to $2.56.
  • Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) gained 9.9 percent to $8.045. Dorian LPG confirmed receipt of unsolicited proposal from BW LPG.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) gained 9.1 percent to $21.64.
  • Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) jumped 8.3 percent to $193.30 following Q4 results.
  • G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) rose 8.4 percent to $42.89. Cowen & Co. upgraded G-III Apparel from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose 8.2 percent to $3.830.
  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) gained 7.1 percent to $2.4549.

Losers

  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares dipped 20.8 percent to $7.91 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and issued a weak Q2 forecast.
  • Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) dropped 18 percent to $8.250 after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares declined 12.4 percent to $56.9838.
  • Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) tumbled 12.3 percent to $59.8393. Michael Kors reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter guidance.
  • Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares dropped 12 percent to $2.95.
  • Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) slipped 9.9 percent to $6.75.
  • Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) shares fell 9.6 percent to $5.95.
  • DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) fell 9.3 percent to $23.66 despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) dropped 8.8 percent to $4.79.
  • VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares dipped 7.5 percent to $2.27.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) fell 6 percent to $29.9278 after reporting Q1 results.

