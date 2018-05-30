Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) stock was trading higher by around 5 percent early Wednesday morning in reaction to a non-GAAP first-quarter earnings beat along with a strong second quarter and full-year 2019 sales guidance.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN) was trading higher by more than 5 percent on top of Tuesday's 14 percent gain. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting cancers received bullish coverage from Street analysts, including H.C. Wainwright who initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and $12 price target.

CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) was trading higher by around 30 percent in reaction to a Phase 3 update. The biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating infectious and inflammatory diseases said it reviewed and source-verified more than 75 percent of data for the interim analysis of its Phase 3 LOCK-IT 100 study for Neutrolin. Management expects to fully complete this work by the end of June.

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) was trading higher by more than 10 percent in reaction to a first-quarter earnings bet and an upward revision of its sales and EPS outlook for fiscal 2019.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) was trading lower by around 4 percent despite reporting a fiscal fourth-quarter beat and upbeat first-quarter guidance.

