20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 7.3 percent to $6.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts) for moderate to severe dyspareunia due to menopause.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) rose 6.1 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading after falling 1.20 percent on Tuesday
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) shares rose 5.7 percent to $44.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its guidance.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) rose 5.4 percent to $133.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its forecast for the full year.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) rose 5.3 percent to $7.35 in pre-market trading.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) rose 5.3 percent to $33.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) rose 4.9 percent to $19.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose 4.9 percent to $4.95 in pre-market trading. Dalian Wanda will set up a joint venture with Tencent and Groupon's former local unit, Reuters reported.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) rose 4.4 percent to $56 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.43 percent on Tuesday
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) rose 4.3 percent to $120.92 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.05 percent on Tuesday.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares rose 3.7 percent to $23.78 in pre-market trading after falling 4.70 percent on Tuesday.
- EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) shares rose 2.7 percent to $1.14 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
Losers
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 11.6 percent to $3.13 in pre-market trading after surging 118.52 percent on Tuesday.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares fell 6.5 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after rising 1.09 percent on Tuesday.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 6 percent to $7.58 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.13 percent on Tuesday.
- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) fell 4.8 percent to $12.30 in the pre-market trading session.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) shares fell 4.1 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) shares fell 2.7 percent to $20.25 in pre-market trading after rising 7.88 percent on Tuesday.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) fell 2.5 percent to $9.81 in pre-market trading. Daktronics is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) fell 2.2 percent to $8.28 in pre-market trading.
