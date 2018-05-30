Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The ADP national employment report for May will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Data on Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter, wholesale inventories for April and U.S. international trade in goods for April is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 127 points to 24,504.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 12.50 points to 2,704.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 24.50 points to 6,968.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.32 percent to trade at $75.63 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.19 percent to trade at $66.86 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.39 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.05 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.35 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.29 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.50 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.52 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.4 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipped 2.53 percent and India’s BSE Sensex declined 0.12 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Cowen & Co. upgraded G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) from Market Perform to Outperform.

G-III Apparel shares fell 1.81 percent to close at $39.58 on Tuesday.

