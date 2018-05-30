A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The ADP national employment report for May will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Data on Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter, wholesale inventories for April and U.S. international trade in goods for April is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 127 points to 24,504.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 12.50 points to 2,704.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 24.50 points to 6,968.25.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.32 percent to trade at $75.63 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.19 percent to trade at $66.86 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.39 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.05 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.35 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.29 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.50 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.52 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.4 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipped 2.53 percent and India’s BSE Sensex declined 0.12 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Cowen & Co. upgraded G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) from Market Perform to Outperform.
G-III Apparel shares fell 1.81 percent to close at $39.58 on Tuesday.
Breaking news
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported upbeat revenue for its second quarter and raised its profit outlook for the full year. The company named Steve Fieler as its CFO.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) reported the FDA approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts) for moderate to severe dyspareunia due to menopause.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its forecast for the full year.
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday.
Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets CowenNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.