42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) shares jumped 32.89 percent to close at $37.70 on Tuesday. Acorn shares climbed Friday after the company declared a special one-time cash dividend of $14.97 per ADS.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) rose 32.17 percent to close at $1.52 following Q1 beat.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) shares climbed 23.65 percent to close at $1.49 on Tuesday. Axovant announced strengthening of management team and completion of organization restructuring which "enhanced capabilities in research and business development" and reduced internal headcount by 43 percent.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares gained 22.25 percent to close at $38.08. Mammoth Energy’s subsidiary Cobra signed a new $900 million contract to finish the restoration of critical electrical services and support the initial phase of reconstruction of the electrical utility system in Puerto Rico.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) shares rose 21.62 percent to close at $2.25.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares gained 19.64 percent to close at $3.3499 on Tuesday.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) gained 17.57 percent to close at $10.44. Savara issued an update on case reports of inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria infection.
- Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) rose 17.08 percent to close at $2.81.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares climbed 16.76 percent to close at $26.20. Evolus named Lauren Silvernail as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) gained 16.67 percent to close at $2.80.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) rose 15.43 percent to close at $14.89.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares climbed 15.17 percent to close at $44.86 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the second quarter.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) jumped 14.74 percent to close at $101.60 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) climbed 13.98 percent to close at $19.08 on Tuesday.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) gained 13.86 percent to close at $1.15 after the company received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for measurement technology patent.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) rose 13.79 percent to close at $6.85.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) climbed 12.96 percent to close at $2.44.
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) rose 12.4 percent to close at $28.55 following Q4 results.
- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) gained 12.33 percent to close at $2.55.
- Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ: LABL) rose 12.27 percent to close at $70.00 after reporting FQ4 results.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) shares rose 9.39 percent to close at $25.04 after reporting Q1 results.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) gained 8.95 percent to close at $3.41 after the medical device company that improves minimally invasive surgery procedures announced an encouraging update. Specifically, the company said it has received clearance from the FDA for expanded indications of its Senhance Surgical System to now include laparoscopic colorectal, gynecologic, inguinal hernia and cholecystectomy surgery.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) rose 7.88 percent to close at $20.82 after the express delivery company in China detailed a new strategic agreement with China-based e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. As part of the agreement, Alibaba's logistic arm called Cainiao Network will invest $1.38 billion in ZTO in exchange for a 10 percent stake.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) gained 7.15 percent to close at $6.59.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares jumped 4.1 percent to close at $6.35. Arcturus Therapeutics appointed four new directors and reacheed settlement agreement with founder Joseph E. Payne.
Losers
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares dipped 33.58 percent to close at $0.3912 on Tuesday after the company withdrew marketing application for PIFA Chlamydia test device upon recommendation from the FDA.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) dropped 23.43 percent to close at $2.32.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) fell 23.06 percent to close at $19.85 after reporting FY18 results.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NYSE: LYL) dropped 18.64 percent to close at $3.71.
- Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (NYSE: WMLP) shares dipped 17.43 percent to close at $1.99.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) shares declined 16.82 percent to close at $1.83. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) will replace Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, June 4.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) dropped 13.17 percent to close at $1.78 after the company issued updates on regulatory and IP activities.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) declined 11.6 percent to close at $24.31.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) fell 11.5 percent to close at $2.54. Fibrocell reported a $6.0 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) dropped 11.33 percent to close at $17.21. Kiniksa prices its IPO at $18 per share.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) fell 10.53 percent to close at $9.01. Jefferies downgraded Infinera from Hold to Underperform.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) fell 10.19 percent to close at $27.975.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) shares dropped 9.15 percent to close at $39.62. CVR Energy reported intention to commence an offering to exchange shares of CVR Energy for up to 37.15 million units of CVR Refining. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from $0.50 per share to $0.75 per share.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 9.13 percent to close at $8.06 after the health care company that targets unmet needs received clearance from the FDA. The company said the FDA granted a market clearance for its T2Bacteria Panel for the direct detection of bacterial species in human whole blood specimens from patients with suspected bloodstream infections.
- Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) shares fell 9.08 percent to close at $5.31 after declining 2.83 percent on Friday.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares fell 8.24 percent to close at $13.03.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) fell 4.68 percent to close at $43.75. CL King downgraded Genesco from Buy to Neutral.
