Make an alternate plan for your must-have midday coffee.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is closing its 8,000 company-owned stores early Tuesday to conduct racial bias training for about 175,000 employees. The sessions have been informed by outside experts including former Attorney General Eric Holder.

The nationwide education effort is part of Starbucks’ response to the mid-April arrest of two black men waiting for a business meeting in a Philadelphia store. The incident inspired widespread boycotts and a high-level evaluation of Starbucks’ values.

"While this is not limited to Starbucks, we're committed to being a part of the solution," CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement shortly after the episode. "Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities."

As part of the strategy, the company enacted a new “Third Place Policy” last week to open traffic in its cafes and facilities to everyone — even those not intending to make a purchase.

