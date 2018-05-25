Market Overview

33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2018 1:23pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares surged 20.6 percent to $6.39. WBB Securities upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from Hold to Speculative Buy.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares climbed 17.2 percent to $30.87 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) shares rose 15.2 percent to $28.804 after the company declared a special one-time cash dividend of $14.97 per ADS.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) gained 15 percent to $53.35 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
  • Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) surged 14.2 percent to $2.625.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) rose 13 percent to $5.12 after gaining 4.86 percent on Thursday.
  • Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: QSII) gained 12.8 percent to $16.97 after the company posted better-than-expected FQ4 results.
  • Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA) shares rose 12 percent to $12.94.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares rose 12 percent to $5.07.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) climbed 11.4 percent to $43.50.
  • Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) gained 11.3 percent to $24.7000.
  • Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) rose 9.7 percent to $19.64.
  • Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) climbed 9 percent to $7.90.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 7.9 percent to $38.82 after Citron reversed previously bearish position on the stock.
  • Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares jumped 7.3 percent to $3.55.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) rose 3.5 percent to $107.27 after reporting better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Losers

  • Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE: ZOES) dropped 37 percent to $9.10 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company also lowered its FY18 sales outlook from $358million-$368 million to $345 million-$352 million.
  • Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) dipped 18.8 percent to $12.950. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cincinnati Bell from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) fell 15.7 percent to $18.60 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) dipped 14.6 percent to $2.024.
  • Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE: PES) dropped 14.4 percent to $4.8775.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares fell 14.3 percent to $24.825 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter.
  • BG Staffing Inc (NYSE: BGSF) shares fell 13.6 percent to $18.81 after reporting a common stock offering.
  • Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) fell 13.5 percent to $4.4632.
  • Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares fell 13.6 percent to $28.4700 after the company posted downbeat earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. Comps were up 1 percent in the quarter.
  • Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) dropped 12.3 percent to $12.5901.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 11.4 percent to $32.11.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) fell 11.4 percent to $6.59.
  • Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares declined 8.8 percent to $4.70.
  • Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) fell 7.1 percent to $77.0909. Ross Stores reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares fell 5 percent to $132.000. Autodesk reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the second quarter.
  • Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares fell 4 percent to $11.99 after the company reported pricing of common stock offering.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) fell 3.7 percent to $53.33 following Q3 results.

