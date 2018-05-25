Market Overview

Fiat Chrysler Recalls 4.8M Vehicles On Cruise Control Risk
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 25, 2018 9:35am   Comments
Not a day after recalling nearly 50,000 Jeep Cherokees to address a fire risk, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) added another 4.8 million vehicles to the list.

A short circuit may occur when drivers tap the gas pedal in cruise control, causing a malfunction of the standard cruise control exits such as braking or hitting the switch and locking the vehicle in the assisted state, according to FCA. Drivers can still decelerate by braking or shifting to neutral.

So far, only one incident has been reported to the automaker, and it did not result in injury, according to CNN.

Nonetheless, owners of the following models can bring their cars into dealerships for free software updates to reverse the issue:

  • 2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan
  • 2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan
  • 2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan
  • 2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe
  • 2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan
  • 2014-18 Dodge Journey crossover
  • 2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV
  • 2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV
  • 2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler
  • 2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup
  • 2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup
  • 2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup
  • 2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis
  • 2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis

