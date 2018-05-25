Not a day after recalling nearly 50,000 Jeep Cherokees to address a fire risk, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) added another 4.8 million vehicles to the list.

A short circuit may occur when drivers tap the gas pedal in cruise control, causing a malfunction of the standard cruise control exits such as braking or hitting the switch and locking the vehicle in the assisted state, according to FCA. Drivers can still decelerate by braking or shifting to neutral.

So far, only one incident has been reported to the automaker, and it did not result in injury, according to CNN.

Nonetheless, owners of the following models can bring their cars into dealerships for free software updates to reverse the issue:

2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan

2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan

2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan

2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe

2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan

2014-18 Dodge Journey crossover

2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV

2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV

2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis

2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley Revisits Auto OEMs, Says Fiat Chrysler Has 'Strategic Potential,' Ford 'Out Of Favor'

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne Talks Succession Plan, NAFTA, EVs