Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today

Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) stock was trading higher by nearly 13 percent Friday morning after reporting its first-quarter results. The specialty athletic apparel said it earned $1.45 per share in the first quarter on revenue of $2.025 billion versus expectations of $1.25 per share and $1.96 billion. The management team attributed its strong earnings to the "strength of our strategic vendor partnerships and our central position in youth culture."

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) stock soared higher by more than 80 percent after receiving some Street support. Oppenheimer analysts initiated coverage of the stock with an Outperform rating and $6 price target which implied a potential upside of more than 500 percent. The research firm is bullish on the company's VistaGen's AV-101 antidepressant therapy.

United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSE: USO) ETF was trading lower by more than 2 percent and could see increasing levels of volatility in reaction to the latest developments in global politics. Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said it is "likely" OPEC countries will increase their collective oil supply as soon as the bottom half of 2018.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) stock was trading lower by around 5 percent after the company's better-than-expected first-quarter report was overshadowed by concerning second-quarter guidance. The company expects to earn 13 to 16 cents per share in the second quarter on revenue of $559.9 million. By comparison, the Street was modeling an EPS of 17 cents and revenue of $557.65 million.

SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT) ETF could see increased volatility Friday. The ETF tracks the performance of the Retail index and could see a boost amid encouraging earnings report from Foot Locker Friday morning and a handful of other retailers who surprised in their respective reports.

Related Links:

26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Durable Goods Orders, Consumer Sentiment Data