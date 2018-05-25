Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2018 9:43am   Comments
Share:

Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) stock was trading higher by nearly 13 percent Friday morning after reporting its first-quarter results. The specialty athletic apparel said it earned $1.45 per share in the first quarter on revenue of $2.025 billion versus expectations of $1.25 per share and $1.96 billion. The management team attributed its strong earnings to the "strength of our strategic vendor partnerships and our central position in youth culture."

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) stock soared higher by more than 80 percent after receiving some Street support. Oppenheimer analysts initiated coverage of the stock with an Outperform rating and $6 price target which implied a potential upside of more than 500 percent. The research firm is bullish on the company's VistaGen's AV-101 antidepressant therapy.

United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSE: USO) ETF was trading lower by more than 2 percent and could see increasing levels of volatility in reaction to the latest developments in global politics. Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said it is "likely" OPEC countries will increase their collective oil supply as soon as the bottom half of 2018.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) stock was trading lower by around 5 percent after the company's better-than-expected first-quarter report was overshadowed by concerning second-quarter guidance. The company expects to earn 13 to 16 cents per share in the second quarter on revenue of $559.9 million. By comparison, the Street was modeling an EPS of 17 cents and revenue of $557.65 million.

SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT) ETF could see increased volatility Friday. The ETF tracks the performance of the Retail index and could see a boost amid encouraging earnings report from Foot Locker Friday morning and a handful of other retailers who surprised in their respective reports.

Related Links:

26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Durable Goods Orders, Consumer Sentiment Data

Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + FL)

26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Alibaba, Disney, Foot Locker, Lennar: 'Fast Money' Picks For May 25
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Durable Goods Orders, Consumer Sentiment Data
10 Stocks To Watch For May 25, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For May 25, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For May 24, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.