45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares climbed 154.95 percent to close at $5.15 on Thursday. Comstock reported conversion of the majority of its unsecured, short-term debt into non-convertible preferred equity.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) jumped 33.45 percent to close at $3.87.
- Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) gained 29.72 percent to close at $62.85 after reporting fiscal Q4 results.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares rose 22.93 percent to close at $23.80.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) jumped 21.52 percent to close at $36.37 following Q1 results.
- Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) gained 20.28 percent to close at $2.61.
- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) shares rose 19.57 percent to close at $21.45 after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter results.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) gained 18.8 percent to close at $7.90.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) rose 16.33 percent to close at $6.41.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 15.68 percent to close at $23.09 on Thursday.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) climbed 15.11 percent to close at $6.02 on Thursday after gaining 6.30 percent on Wednesday. Baird initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) shares rose 14.48 percent to close at $3.32 after the board announced late Wednesday the election of four activist-backed director nominees. Three women and one man comprise the selected group championed by NGM Capital’s Nathan Miller and Kenosis Capital’s Peter O’Malley. Destination Maternity had advocated for another slate of three men and interim CEO Melissa Payner-Gregor. The new directors are Holly Alden, Marla Ryan, Anne-Charlotte Windal and Christopher Morgan.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) gained 11.53 percent to close at $3.29 after announcing preliminary Q1 results.
- Bilibili Inc.. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares rose 11.33 percent to close at $13.85 after announcing Q1 results.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) surged 10.71 percent to close at $15.50. Scholar Rock priced its 5.36 million share IPO at $14.00 per share.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) gained 10.31 percent to close at $3.53 after reporting strong Q1 earnings.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) climbed 9.89 percent to close at $2.50.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) rose 8.81 percent to close at $1.73. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS with a Buy rating.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) gained 8.56 percent to close at $3.17 after reporting a loan deal for $40 million in term loans with Hercules Capital.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 7.94 percent to close at $0.5481 after the company reported first order of liquid biopsy DNA enrichment in Europe.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares rose 7.94 percent to close at $3.40 after the company announced the FDA acceptance of NDA for DSUVIA.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) rose 7.78 percent to close at $2.77 after an amended 13D filing from Steel Partners Holdings shows a raised stake in the company from 6.99 million shares to 29.98 million shares, or a 17.8 percent stake.
- CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) gained 7.41 percent to close at $4.35.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares rose 5.65 percent to close at $51.96. after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
Losers
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) shares tumbled 54.67 percent to close at $5.63 on Thursday after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA. The FDA declined to approve the company’s New Drug Application for IV meloxicam.
- Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (NYSE: WMLP) declined 39.85 percent to close at $2.37 on Thursday after surging 194.03 percent on Wednesday.
- Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT) shares fell 24.42 percent to close at $32.65. Luxoft posted in-line Q4 earnings, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) tumbled 22.61 percent to close at $8.11.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) fell 20.18 percent to close at $14.36 following Q4 results.
- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) shares dropped 18.21 percent to close at $2.83 after the company announced Q4 results.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) shares fell 15.42 percent to close at $12.78. Petrobras announced plans to lower the cost of diesel by 10 percent.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) declined 15.09 percent to close at $4.50.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dropped 14.86 percent to close at $5.30 after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) fell 12.98 percent to close at $5.43.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) slipped 11.66 percent to close at $1.97 on Thursday.
- Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA) fell 11.01 percent to close at $11.56.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) dropped 10.98 percent to close at $2.27.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 10.31 percent to close at $14.87 on Thursday.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) fell 9.48 percent to close at $4.49.
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTX) shares dropped 9.4 percent to close at $2.39 on Thursday.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) slipped 9.02 percent to close at $17.34. Wedbush downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) dipped 8.43 percent to close at $56.45.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) fell 8.28 percent to close at $151.01 on Thursday after the company reported preliminary results of modified Dutch Auction tender offer.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) shares fell 6.65 percent to close at $70.90. Best Buy reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) dropped 6.09 percent to close at $13.10 after reporting a proposed offering of common stock.
