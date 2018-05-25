Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2018 4:04am   Comments
Share:
  • Data on durable goods orders for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak at 9:20 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.
  • Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.