Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on durable goods orders for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak at 9:20 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.
- Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
