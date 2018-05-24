7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers:
- Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) shares are up 6 percent after Marvell announces a CFIUS review of merger with Cavium and determined there were no unresolved national security issues in respect to the merger.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $401 million, beating estimates by $26 million. Earnings came in at 50 cents per share. The company also issued strong FY2019 earnings and sales guidance.
Losers
- Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES) shares are down 21 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.13), missing estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $102 million, missing estimates by $3 million. The company also lowered its FY18 sales outlook from $358million-$368 million to $345 million-$352 million.
- BG Staffing Inc (NYSE: BGSF) shares are down 13 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) shares are down 8 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 42 cents per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $3.78 billion, beating estimates by $183 million. Comps were up 1 percent in the quarter.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares are down 5 percent after announcing a 22 million share common stock offering.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are down 4 percent following a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.21), missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $289 million, beating estimates by 420 million.
