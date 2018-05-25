Nintendo Trademark App Drives Speculation Around N64 Mini-Console

Gamers could be one step closer to getting their hands on a relaunch of the Nintendo 64.

The Japanese video game giant filed for a trademark of an image of a Nintendo 64 controller, indicating that a mini N64 could be in the works. Nintendo ADR filed similar trademarks before launching mini retro versions of its original NES and Super Nintendo consoles to an extremely strong reception.

Nintendo appears to have cornered the market on retro and modern gaming, with its newest console, The Switch, becoming the fastest-selling gaming console of all time in 2017. In 2016, the company launched a mini classic NES console and sold over 2.3 million units amid supply constraints.

The following year the company released a mini SNES console to strong demand.

The NES classic is set to relaunch in stores June 29.

A repurposed N64 could be the most popular console of all, being home to some of the most beloved games of a generation — despite being outsold by its rival Playstation in its original go-round. The gaming world seems excited about the possibility of playing "Mario Kart" in 2018.

A new N64 isn't a done deal, though, as video game news site IGN pointed out.

"More often than not, these [trademark] applications are filed in order to simply maintain control of a company's intellectual property rather than release anything new," the site said in a Wednesday report.

The games that would accompany a new N64 console are a matter of speculation. "Goldeneye 007," considered one of the best videos games of all time, was made by Rare, a British video game developer owned by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). A new deal would likely need to be struck between the two companies.

Related Links:

Nintendo Continues Nostalgia Gaming Trend With Super NES Release

Nintendo Resurrects The NES...What's Next?

Public domain photo via Wikimedia.