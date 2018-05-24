42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares surged 115.8 percent to $4.3591. Comstock reported conversion of the majority of its unsecured, short-term debt into non-convertible preferred equity.
- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT) jumped 38.2 percent to $3.0251 after the company disclosed that it achieved robust viral clearance for its manufacturing process.
- Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) surged 26.7 percent to $61.40 after reporting fiscal Q4 results.
- Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) rose 18.9 percent to $2.58.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares gained 17.8 percent to $22.8009.
- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) shares gained 17.5 percent to $21.07 after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter results.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) rose 15.9 percent to $3.3613.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) shares gained 15.5 percent to $3.35 after the board announced late Wednesday the election of four activist-backed director nominees. Three women and one man comprise the selected group championed by NGM Capital’s Nathan Miller and Kenosis Capital’s Peter O’Malley. Destination Maternity had advocated for another slate of three men and interim CEO Melissa Payner-Gregor. The new directors are Holly Alden, Marla Ryan, Anne-Charlotte Windal and Christopher Morgan.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) rose 15 percent to $7.65.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) gained 14.5 percent to $34.27 following Q1 results.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 14.3 percent to $11.4303.
- Bilibili Inc.. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares climbed 13.9 percent to $14.16 after announcing Q1 results.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) gained 13.2 percent to $2.91 after an amended 13D filing from Steel Partners Holdings shows a raised stake in the company from 6.99 million shares to 29.98 million shares, or a 17.8 percent stake.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) gained 13.1 percent to $22.57.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) rose 12.5 percent to $3.60 after reporting strong Q1 earnings.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares gained 12.5 percent to $55.34. after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) gained 9.7 percent to $20.2341 following strong quarterly results.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) rose 9.6 percent to $3.1998 after reporting a loan deal for $40 million in term loans with Hercules Capital.
- CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) gained 8.6 percent to $4.4001.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 8.3 percent to $0.5497 after the company reported first order of liquid biopsy DNA enrichment in Europe.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares gained 8 percent to $3.40 after the company announced the FDA acceptance of NDA for DSUVIA.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 6.4 percent to $5.57 after gaining 6.30 percent on Wednesday. Baird initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) rose 6.4 percent to $1.69. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS with a Buy rating.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) shares dipped 59 percent to $5.10 after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA. The FDA declined to approve the company’s New Drug Application for IV meloxicam.
- Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (NYSE: WMLP) fell 31.2 percent to $2.71 after surging 194.03 percent on Wednesday.
- Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT) shares dipped 25 percent to $32.40. Luxoft posted in-line Q4 earnings, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) shares dropped 18.8 percent to $2.81 after the company announced Q4 results.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) declined 18.4 percent to $14.68 following Q4 results.
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTX) shares fell 17 percent to $2.19.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) shares fell 15 percent to $12.84. Petrobras announced plans to lower the cost of diesel by 10 percent.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) tumbled 14.3 percent to $8.98.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) dropped 13.6 percent to $2.775 following Q1 results.
- Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA) fell 12.8 percent to $11.3305.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) declined 12.1 percent to $5.475 after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) slipped 9.7 percent to $2.0141.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) dropped 9.2 percent to $4.51.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) shares fell 7.2 percent to $70.50. Best Buy reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) fell 6.7 percent to $15.58 after rising 2.71 percent on Wednesday.
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) dropped 5.8 percent to $0.98. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Vermillion from Buy to Hold.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) slipped 5.6 percent to $18.00. Wedbush downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) fell 4.7 percent to $13.30 after reporting a proposed offering of common stock.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares fell 4 percent to $102.73 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.