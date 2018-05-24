Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GE Shares Reverse Course On Conflicting Dividend Reports
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 24, 2018 1:21pm   Comments
Share:
GE Shares Reverse Course On Conflicting Dividend Reports
Related GE
The Market In 5 Minutes: GE, Tariffs, Summit, Jobless Claims And More
GE's Cautious Outlook Dims Investor Confidence
GE's John Flannery Is In The News Again: Stock Price Down 7.3% (Seeking Alpha)

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) recovered half its Wednesday losses by midday Thursday. The stock's move was catalyzed in part by executive remarks casting uncertainty on the future of dividends.

CEO John Flannery told analysts at a conference Wednesday that management will have to monitor GE’s turnaround progress and cash flow opportunity before deciding whether to reduce its dividend again. The stock sold off 7.7 percent.

Investors tentatively returned, though, in spite of continued ambiguity.

Early Tuesday, CNBC cited sources claiming that GE had no plans to cut its dividend in 2019. However, Fox Business Network soon published conflicting reports and said a GE spokesperson “would not deny that [the] dividend could be cut more.”

If the dividend is indeed dependent on indicated performance metrics, it appears insecure. Flannery said Wednesday he is not expecting any profit growth in GE’s power unit this year, which could bode poorly for the company’s finances. Deterioration in that particular segment inspired Moody’s recently issued negative outlook on GE credit this year.

Related Links:

Wabtech, GE Transportation Merge To Form Transportation Systems Holdings In $11 Billion Deal 

GE's Earnings Beat Fails To Change This Bear Analyst's Mind 

Posted-In: John FlanneryNews Dividends Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

The Market In 5 Minutes: GE, Tariffs, Summit, Jobless Claims And More
GE's Cautious Outlook Dims Investor Confidence
China, U.S. Back Away From Trade War, Helping Market Sentiment
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.3%; Qudian Shares Plunge
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.