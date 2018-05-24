25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT) rose 32 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it achieved robust viral clearance for its manufacturing process.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) rose 17.7 percent to $3.03 in pre-market trading after an amended 13D filing from Steel Partners Holdings shows a raised stake in the company from 6.99 million shares to 29.98 million shares, or a 17.8 percent stake.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares rose 12.7 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA acceptance of NDA for DSUVIA.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares rose 11.7 percent to $54.95 in pre-market trading. after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares rose 9.3 percent to $13.59 in pre-market trading after announcing Q1 results.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) rose 8.1 percent to $3.46 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q1 earnings.
- Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) rose 8.1 percent to $52.35 in pre-market trading after reporting fiscal Q4 results.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 8.1 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.30 percent on Wednesday.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) rose 6.1 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.51 percent on Wednesday.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) rose 6 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a loan deal for $40 million in term loans with Hercules Capital.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) rose 5.6 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares rose 5.2 percent to $2.42 in the pre-market trading session after falling 2.54 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) fell 50.3 percent to $6.17 in pre-market trading after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA. The FDA declined to approve the company’s New Drug Application for IV meloxicam.
- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) shares fell 16.5 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading after the company announced Q4 results.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 16.5 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (NYSE: WMLP) fell 11 percent to $3.49 in pre-market trading after surging 194.03 percent on Wednesday.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) shares fell 11 percent to $13.45 in pre-market trading. Petrobras announced plans to lower the cost of diesel by 10 percent.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares fell 9.4 percent to $97 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) fell 6.9 percent to $15.55 in pre-market trading after rising 2.71 percent on Wednesday.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares fell 6.7 percent to $31.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company issued weak second quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares fell 5.9 percent to $4.78 in pre-market trading.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 5.9 percent to $17.52 in pre-market trading.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) fell 5 percent to $13.25 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed offering of common stock.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) shares fell 4.3 percent to $72.66 in pre-market trading. Best Buy reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 4.1 percent to $64.08 in pre-market trading despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company sees FY19 sales growth in the mid-single digits.
