Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2018 4:48am   Comments
  • New York Fed President William Dudley is set to speak at 4:15 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The FHFA house price index for March is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Existing home sales report for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak at 10:35 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

