Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- New York Fed President William Dudley is set to speak at 4:15 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The FHFA house price index for March is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Existing home sales report for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak at 10:35 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.