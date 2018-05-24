38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) shares surged 42.76 percent to close at $16.56 on Wednesday in reaction to a new licensing agreement with Europe-based Vifor Pharma. As part of the agreement, the biopharmaceutical company that alleviates pain licensed worldwide rights (except U.S., Japan, and South Korea) to Vifor Pharma to commercialize its KORSUVA therapy to Vifor $70 million.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) gained 31.28 percent to close at $7.05 on Wednesday.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) climbed 23.29 percent to close at $126.05 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its FY2018 earnings guidance.
- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) gained 18.88 percent to close at $19.02. EVO Payments priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 16.1 percent to close at $6.85.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) gained 15.68 percent to close at $13.65 after announcing pricing of public offering.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares jumped 15.01 percent to close at $17.70.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) gained 14.99 percent to close at $4.68.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) rose 14.62 percent to close at $19.36.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) shares rose 14.34 percent to close at $133.33 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) jumped 13.26 percent to close at $17.34 on Wednesday. Turtle Beach S-3 showed registration for 1.857 million share common stock offering via selling holders.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) rose 13.18 percent to close at $3.95. Communications Systems reported establishment of special committee to explore strategic alternatives.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares climbed 12.95 percent to close at $2.53.
- xG Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: XGTI) rose 12.64 percent to close at $0.8561 after the company’s subsidiary IMT Vislink received a $1.4 million order from the U.S. Air Force.
- OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – ADR (NYSE: ONE) shares gained 11.79 percent to close at $13.47 on Wednesday.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) gained 11.16 percent to close at $2.39 on Wednesday after dropping 10.04 percent on Tuesday.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) rose 10.43 percent to close at $94.69. Lowe's reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 9.09 percent to close at $7.20 on Wednesday after falling 16.03 percent on Tuesday.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) rose 8.21 percent to close at $34.93. American Equity Investment Life confirmed preliminary talks related to a potential deal.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) rose 8.16 percent to close at $2.65. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on stock with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) shares dipped 30.43 percent to close at $2.88 on Wednesday after surging 88.18 percent on Tuesday.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) fell 21.41 percent to close at $14.85 after reporting positive Phase 2 Part B data showing treatment with palovarotene significantly reduces new bone growth in patients with FOP.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) dipped 18.21 percent to close at $47.40 on Wednesday after the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter and issued a weak earnings forecast for the second quarter.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares fell 16.05 percent to close at $0.68.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) declined 15.69 percent to close at $0.46.
- Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NASDAQ: LOMA) fell 14.43 percent to close at $12.99.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) dropped 14.29 percent to close at $3.90. Ardelyx priced its 12.5 million share offering at $4.00 per share.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) declined 13.77 percent to close at $5.95. Pfenex priced its 6.8 million share offering at $5.50 per share.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares dropped 12.37 percent to close at $4.96.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) fell 12.18 percent to close at $8.36.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) dipped 11.94 percent to close at $2.95.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) fell 11.58 percent to close at $4.43.
- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) tumbled 11.24 percent to close at $2.29.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) fell 10.96 percent to close at $2.03 on Wednesday.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) fell 10.51 percent to close at $15.58 following Q2 results.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) fell 10 percent to close at $19.27.
- Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) fell 7.46 percent to close at $7.57 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares fell 5.7 percent to close at $71.17. Target reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
