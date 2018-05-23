9 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) shares are up 16 percent after an amended 13D filing from Steel Partners Holdings shows a raised stake in the company from 6.99 million shares to 29.98 million shares, or a 17.8 percent stake.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares are up 15 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 67 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $1.203 billion, beating estimates by $43 million. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales beat. Revenues were $327 million, beating estimates by $41 million. Earnings came in at 16 cents per share. The company sees 1H18 operating income of $10 million.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares are up 6 percent after Baird initiated coverage with an Outperform rating on the company with a $15 price target.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) shares are up 3 percent after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the company with an Overweight rating with a $52 price target.
Losers
- Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) shares are up 16 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 3 cents per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $11 million, missing estimates by over $4 million.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 17 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $2.63 billion, beating estimates by $40 million. The company issued weak second quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) shares are up 5 percent after proposing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are up 4 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.05, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $1.64 billion, beating estimates by $40 million. The company sees FY19 sales growth in the mid-single digits.
