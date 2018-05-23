33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) shares jumped 28.5 percent to $14.91 in reaction to a new licensing agreement with Europe-based Vifor Pharma. As part of the agreement, the biopharmaceutical company that alleviates pain licensed worldwide rights (except U.S., Japan, and South Korea) to Vifor Pharma to commercialize its KORSUVA therapy to Vifor $70 million.
- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) rose 21.5 percent to $19.44. EVO Payments priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) jumped 16.3 percent to $118.92 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its FY2018 earnings guidance.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) shares gained 13.4 percent to $132.225 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – ADR (NYSE: ONE) shares rose 12.2 percent to $13.52
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares gained 11.4 percent to $2.2164 after surging 12.43 percent on Tuesday.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) rose 10.4 percent to $13.02 after announcing pricing of public offering.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) gained 10.3 percent to $6.725. Janney Capital initiated coverage on KemPharm with a Buy rating.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) rose 9.5 percent to $93.92. Lowe's reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- xG Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: XGTI) jumped 9.1 percent to $0.829 after the company’s subsidiary IMT Vislink received a $1.4 million order from the U.S. Air Force.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) rose 8.6 percent to $2.34 after dropping 10.04 percent on Tuesday.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) rose 8.4 percent to $34.99. American Equity Investment Life confirmed preliminary talks related to a potential deal.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) climbed 8.3 percent to $7.15 after falling 16.03 percent on Tuesday.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) gained 8.2 percent to $2.65. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on stock with a Buy rating.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 8 percent to $2.4199.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) shares rose 7.9 percent to $3.08.
Losers
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 18.3 percent to $47.325 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter and issued a weak earnings forecast for the second quarter.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) fell 17.2 percent to $15.65 after reporting positive Phase 2 Part B data showing treatment with palovarotene significantly reduces new bone growth in patients with FOP.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) declined 16.3 percent to $5.775. Pfenex priced its 6.8 million share offering at $5.50 per share.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) dropped 15.5 percent to $3.50 after surging 88.18 percent on Tuesday.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares fell 14.8 percent to $0.69.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) dropped 14.3 percent to $3.90. Ardelyx priced its 12.5 million share offering at $4.00 per share.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 13 percent to $0.47.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) slipped 12.8 percent to $3.00.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) fell 11.4 percent to $4.44.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares dropped 10.2 percent to $5.08.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) dropped 9.6 percent to $15.735 following Q2 results.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) fell 9.6 percent to $6.555.
- Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) fell 9.4 percent to $7.41 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) declined 8.4 percent to $3.0501.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) dropped 7.1 percent to $2.50.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares fell 5.5 percent to $71.3324. Target reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
