Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) stock was trading higher by more than 14 percent early Wednesday morning in reaction to its first-quarter earnings beat, which also included an upward revision to its full-year 2018 EPS guidance. The jewelry retailer also announced a new $1 billion share buyback program.

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) was trading higher by more than 20 percent in reaction to a new licensing agreement with Europe-based Vifor Pharma. As part of the agreement, the biopharmaceutical company that alleviates pain licensed worldwide rights (except U.S., Japan, and South Korea) to Vifor Pharma to commercialize its KORSUVA therapy to Vifor $70 million.

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) was trading lower by 0.6 percent but was seen trading higher by more than 10 percent early in the pre-market session. The medical-device company said it has received a Chinese patent from the local government for its ViRob technology platform.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) was trading flat after the company announced for the first time data from its SPYRAL HTN-ON MED study. The company said initial results found a statistically significant and clinically important blood pressure reduction in hypertensive patients.

LTX-Credence Corporation (NASDAQ: XCRA) was trading higher by 1.2 percent after the semiconductor test solution and electronics manufacturing solutions company reported its sixth consecutive quarterly earnings beat.

Related Links:

20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Fed Minutes