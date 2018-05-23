20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) rose 18.2 percent to $13.71 in pre-market trading. Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma entered into ex-U.S. licensing agreement to commercialize KORSUVA™ injection in dialysis patients with pruritus.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares rose 10.6 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after surging 12.43 percent on Tuesday.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) rose 10.5 percent to $2.37 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.04 percent on Tuesday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 8.3 percent to $7.15 in pre-market trading after falling 16.03 percent on Tuesday.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) rose 7.8 percent to $110.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its FY2018 earnings guidance.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) rose 5.9 percent to $20.01 in pre-market trading after reporting positive Phase 2 Part B data showing treatment with palovarotene significantly reduces new bone growth in patients with FOP.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) rose 3.5 percent to $18.44 in pre-market trading.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) shares rose 3.5 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading.
- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) rose 3.2 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a $1.5 billion buyback plan.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) rose 3.2 percent to $88.51 in pre-market trading. Lowe's reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
Losers
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) fell 15.2 percent to $3.51 in pre-market trading after surging 88.18 percent on Tuesday.
- Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ: PFNX) shares fell 15 percent to $5.85 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of common stock.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 17.6 percent to $47.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter and issued a weak earnings forecast for the second quarter.
- Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) fell 13 percent to $7.15 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares fell 12.1 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) shares fell 9.8 percent to $27.31 in pre-market trading.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 6.5 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares fell 5.8 percent to $71.02 in pre-market trading. Target reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) shares fell 5.7 percent to $42.42 in pre-market trading.
