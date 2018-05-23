38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) shares gained 88.18 percent to close at $4.14 on Tuesday.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares jumped 18.04 percent to close at $0.3010 on Tuesday.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares gained 16.61 percent to close at $0.49 after the nano-cap specialty diagnostics company said it saw an acceleration of sales in its Pathology services in April. The company now expects to see a sequential double digit quarterly sales growth.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 16.09 percent to close at $7.00 on Tuesday.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) gained 14.53 percent to close at $62.65 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares surged 12.64 percent to close at $13.19.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) gained 12.12 percent to close at $4.07 on Tuesday.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares climbed 11.58 percent to close at $6.55 on Tuesday.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) rose 11.23 percent to close at $32.28 following a report from Reuters that the company is looking for a sale.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 11.15 percent to close at $22.52.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) rose 10.4 percent to close at $7.11.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) gained 10.26 percent to close at $3.33. Stein Mart is expected to release quarterly earnings on May 23.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares rose 10.11 percent to close at $8.06.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) gained 8.2 percent to close at $8.18. Container Store reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares gained 7.69 percent to close at $9.10 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 6.4 percent to close at $59.03 after reporting a $10 billion buyback plan.
Losers
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) fell 20.28 percent to close at $92.64 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and lowered its FY19 outlook.
- ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares tumbled 20 percent to close at $1.36 on Tuesday after seeing strong upward movement Friday And Monday on heavy volume and no news.
- Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares dropped 19.47 percent to close at $4.55 after announcing a $50 million common stock offering.
- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) fell 18.35 percent to close at $2.58.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) declined 17.04 percent to close at $15.39 on Tuesday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) dropped 16.03 percent to close at $6.60.
- Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) dipped 15.87 percent to close at $6.52.
- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) dropped 15.15 percent to close at $2.24 on Tuesday.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 14.63 percent to close at $1.75 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) dropped 14.39 percent to close at $2.38.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) shares fell 13.31 percent to close at $2.54.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) dropped 12.86 percent to close at $4.10 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares declined 12.59 percent to close at $5.90.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 12.22 percent to close at $3.59.
- Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) shares dropped 12.14 percent to close at $9.19 on Tuesday.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 10.96 percent to close at $6.50 after the company disclosed a $75 million common stock offering.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) fell 9.56 percent to close at $39.46 following downbeat quarterly profit.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) dropped 9.49 percent to close at $602.00. AutoZone reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter, while revenue missed views.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares declined 7.42 percent to close at $60.61. Kohl's company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) shares dropped 6.73 percent to close at $6.38 after the company announced the suspension of its quarterly dividend. The company cited the prioritization of debt reduction and strategic investments as a reason for the move.
- Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) dropped 6.68 percent to close at $10.62. RBC Capital downgraded Cameco from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) fell 5.64 percent to close at $22.25 despite reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued relatively in-line second quarter sales and earnings guidance.
