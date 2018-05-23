Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 23, 2018 4:56am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) shares gained 88.18 percent to close at $4.14 on Tuesday.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares jumped 18.04 percent to close at $0.3010 on Tuesday.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares gained 16.61 percent to close at $0.49 after the nano-cap specialty diagnostics company said it saw an acceleration of sales in its Pathology services in April. The company now expects to see a sequential double digit quarterly sales growth.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 16.09 percent to close at $7.00 on Tuesday.
  • America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) gained 14.53 percent to close at $62.65 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
  • NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares surged 12.64 percent to close at $13.19.
  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) gained 12.12 percent to close at $4.07 on Tuesday.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares climbed 11.58 percent to close at $6.55 on Tuesday.
  • American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) rose 11.23 percent to close at $32.28 following a report from Reuters that the company is looking for a sale.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 11.15 percent to close at $22.52.
  • Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) rose 10.4 percent to close at $7.11.
  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) gained 10.26 percent to close at $3.33. Stein Mart is expected to release quarterly earnings on May 23.
  • MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares rose 10.11 percent to close at $8.06.
  • The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) gained 8.2 percent to close at $8.18. Container Store reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell.
  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares gained 7.69 percent to close at $9.10 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 6.4 percent to close at $59.03 after reporting a $10 billion buyback plan.

 

Losers

  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) fell 20.28 percent to close at $92.64 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and lowered its FY19 outlook.
  • ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares tumbled 20 percent to close at $1.36 on Tuesday after seeing strong upward movement Friday And Monday on heavy volume and no news.
  • Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares dropped 19.47 percent to close at $4.55 after announcing a $50 million common stock offering.
  • MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) fell 18.35 percent to close at $2.58.
  • eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) declined 17.04 percent to close at $15.39 on Tuesday.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) dropped 16.03 percent to close at $6.60.
  • Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) dipped 15.87 percent to close at $6.52.
  • TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) dropped 15.15 percent to close at $2.24 on Tuesday.
  • IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 14.63 percent to close at $1.75 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) dropped 14.39 percent to close at $2.38.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) shares fell 13.31 percent to close at $2.54.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) dropped 12.86 percent to close at $4.10 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares declined 12.59 percent to close at $5.90.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 12.22 percent to close at $3.59.
  • Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) shares dropped 12.14 percent to close at $9.19 on Tuesday.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 10.96 percent to close at $6.50 after the company disclosed a $75 million common stock offering.
  • Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) fell 9.56 percent to close at $39.46 following downbeat quarterly profit.
  • AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) dropped 9.49 percent to close at $602.00. AutoZone reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter, while revenue missed views.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares declined 7.42 percent to close at $60.61. Kohl's company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) shares dropped 6.73 percent to close at $6.38 after the company announced the suspension of its quarterly dividend. The company cited the prioritization of debt reduction and strategic investments as a reason for the move.
  • Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) dropped 6.68 percent to close at $10.62. RBC Capital downgraded Cameco from Outperform to Sector Perform.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) fell 5.64 percent to close at $22.25 despite reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued relatively in-line second quarter sales and earnings guidance.

Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEL + ADOM)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 75 Points; Ardelyx Shares Slide
32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dycom Industries Falls On Q3 Miss; America's Car-Mart Shares Gain
Benzinga's Biggest Movers For The Week Of May 14, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FWP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.