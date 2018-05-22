32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares surged 56 percent to $0.3980.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares jumped 34 percent to $0.5632 after the nano-cap specialty diagnostics company said it saw an acceleration of sales in its Pathology services in April. The company now expects to see a sequential double digit quarterly sales growth.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) rose 16 percent to $1.45 after trading higher at one point Monday by nearly 300 percent. The nano-cap developer of pest control said the California state government approved the company's ContraPest for user in the state.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) gained 13.3 percent to $61.975 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares gained 9.8 percent to $4.92 as the company announced the publication of CE Mark multicenter clinical study results on C-Scan® in Gut.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) rose 8.3 percent to $3.41.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NYSE: GSM) gained 7 percent to $12.13 following stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares climbed 6.5 percent to $9.00 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 6.2 percent to $58.94 after reporting a $10 billion buyback plan.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 6.2 percent to $7.53. Blink Charging disclosed that its vehicle charging network exceeds 125,000 members.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) gained 5.4 percent to $7.97. Container Store is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares rose 5.4 percent to $2.95 after reporting Q1 results.
Losers
- ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares dipped 22 percent to $1.3266 after seeing strong upward movement Friday And Monday on heavy volume and no news
- Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares fell 19.5 percent to $4.55 after announcing a $50 million common stock offering.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) dipped 18 percent to $95.3341 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and lowered its FY19 outlook.
- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) tumbled 14.6 percent to $2.70.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) dropped 13.6 percent to $1.771 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) dipped 13.6 percent to $6.6984.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 11.5 percent to $6.46 after the company disclosed a $75 million common stock offering.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) shares declined 10.8 percent to $6.10 after the company announced the suspension of its quarterly dividend. The company cited the prioritization of debt reduction and strategic investments as a reason for the move.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 10.3 percent to $7.05.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) declined 10.3 percent to $4.22 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) dropped 10.1 percent to $2.50.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 9.8 percent to $3.69.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares declined 9 percent to $13.89 after announcing proposed offering of common stock.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) fell 8.1 percent to $2.12 after dropping 23.00 percent on Monday.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) dropped 8.1 percent to $40.12 following downbeat quarterly profit.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) fell 7.6 percent to $21.79 despite reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued relatively in-line second quarter sales and earnings guidance.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) fell 7.1 percent to $618.00. AutoZone reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter, while revenue missed views.
- Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) dropped 5.5 percent to $10.755. RBC Capital downgraded Cameco from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares fell 5.1 percent to $62.15. Kohl's company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) fell 3.4 percent to $21.68 in pre-market trading following announcement of 15 million share follow-on offering.
