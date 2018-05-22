Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2018 12:24pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares surged 56 percent to $0.3980.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares jumped 34 percent to $0.5632 after the nano-cap specialty diagnostics company said it saw an acceleration of sales in its Pathology services in April. The company now expects to see a sequential double digit quarterly sales growth.
  • SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) rose 16 percent to $1.45 after trading higher at one point Monday by nearly 300 percent. The nano-cap developer of pest control said the California state government approved the company's ContraPest for user in the state.
  • America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) gained 13.3 percent to $61.975 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
  • Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares gained 9.8 percent to $4.92 as the company announced the publication of CE Mark multicenter clinical study results on C-Scan® in Gut.
  • Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) rose 8.3 percent to $3.41.
  • Ferroglobe PLC (NYSE: GSM) gained 7 percent to $12.13 following stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares climbed 6.5 percent to $9.00 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 6.2 percent to $58.94 after reporting a $10 billion buyback plan.
  • Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 6.2 percent to $7.53. Blink Charging disclosed that its vehicle charging network exceeds 125,000 members.
  • The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) gained 5.4 percent to $7.97. Container Store is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
  • Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares rose 5.4 percent to $2.95 after reporting Q1 results.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares dipped 22 percent to $1.3266 after seeing strong upward movement Friday And Monday on heavy volume and no news
  • Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares fell 19.5 percent to $4.55 after announcing a $50 million common stock offering.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) dipped 18 percent to $95.3341 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and lowered its FY19 outlook.
  • MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) tumbled 14.6 percent to $2.70.
  • IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) dropped 13.6 percent to $1.771 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) dipped 13.6 percent to $6.6984.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 11.5 percent to $6.46 after the company disclosed a $75 million common stock offering.
  • Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) shares declined 10.8 percent to $6.10 after the company announced the suspension of its quarterly dividend. The company cited the prioritization of debt reduction and strategic investments as a reason for the move.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 10.3 percent to $7.05.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) declined 10.3 percent to $4.22 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) dropped 10.1 percent to $2.50.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 9.8 percent to $3.69.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares declined 9 percent to $13.89 after announcing proposed offering of common stock.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) fell 8.1 percent to $2.12 after dropping 23.00 percent on Monday.
  • Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) dropped 8.1 percent to $40.12 following downbeat quarterly profit.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) fell 7.6 percent to $21.79 despite reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued relatively in-line second quarter sales and earnings guidance.
  • AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) fell 7.1 percent to $618.00. AutoZone reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter, while revenue missed views.
  • Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) dropped 5.5 percent to $10.755. RBC Capital downgraded Cameco from Outperform to Sector Perform.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares fell 5.1 percent to $62.15. Kohl's company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) fell 3.4 percent to $21.68 in pre-market trading following announcement of 15 million share follow-on offering.

Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARDX + ADOM)

Mid-Day Market Update: Dycom Industries Falls On Q3 Miss; America's Car-Mart Shares Gain
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Melinta, Ardelyx Pull Back On Offerings, Insys Awaits FDA Verdict
8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Benzinga's Biggest Movers For The Week Of May 14, 2018
36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RHE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.