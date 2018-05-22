Mid-Day Market Update: Dycom Industries Falls On Q3 Miss; America's Car-Mart Shares Gain

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.09 percent to 24,990.98 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.15 percent to 7,404.87. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.18 percent to 2,737.78.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Tuesday, the financial shares surged 0.71 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBNK), up 5 percent, and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) up 5 percent.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares fell 0.2 percent.

Top Headline

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter.

AutoZone posted Q3 earnings of $13.42 per share on sales of $2.66 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $13.01 per share on sales of $2.72 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares shot up 37 percent to $0.3503.

Shares of America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) got a boost, shooting up 15 percent to $62.65 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares were also up, gaining 23 percent to $0.5150 after the nano-cap specialty diagnostics company said it saw an acceleration of sales in its Pathology services in April. The company now expects to see a sequential double digit quarterly sales growth.

Equities Trading DOWN

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares dropped 19 percent to $4.575 after announcing a $50 million common stock offering.

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) were down 20 percent to $92.765 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and lowered its FY19 outlook.

ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) was down, falling around 21 percent to $1.34 after seeing strong upward movement Friday And Monday on heavy volume and no news.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.54 percent to $72.63 while gold traded up 0.05 percent to $1,291.60.

Silver traded up 0.48 percent Tuesday to $16.60, while copper rose 1.24 to $3.137.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.31 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.69 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.06 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX rose 0.83 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.12 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.51 percent.

Economics

The Richmond Fed manufacturing index rose to 16.00 in May, versus prior reading of -3.00. Economists expected a reading of 9.00.

The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.