SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) stock was trading higher by more than 10 percent early Tuesday morning after trading higher at one point Monday by nearly 300 percent. The nano-cap developer of pest control said the California state government approved the company's ContraPest for user in the state.

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) gained more than 5 percent after the department store reported its first-quarter results. The company said it earned 64 cents per share in the first quarter on revenue of $4.208 billion versus expectations of 50 cents per share and $3.95 billion. The company also narrowed its 2018 EPS guidance from a range of $4.95-$5.45 to a new range of $5.05-$5.45.

1st Trust NASDAQ Global Auto ETF (NASDAQ: CARZ) could see increased volatility throughout Tuesday's trading session in reaction to potentially favorable trade relations. China's government agreed to lower the tariff rate on American cars and parts from 25 percent to 15 percent.

Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 50 percent early Tuesday morning after the nano-cap specialty diagnostics company said it saw an acceleration of sales in its Pathology services in April. The company now expects to see a sequential double digit quarterly sales growth.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) was trading lower by more than 7 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat and an in-line guidance announcement. William Blair analysts commented in a report the company's solid print was unfortunately "dwarfed by high expectations."

