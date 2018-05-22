IN THE NEWS

Shares of WWE (NYSE: WWE) are up almost 40 percent over the past week. Yesterday, news hit that "Smackdown Live" may be moving from USA Network to Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA): Link

With Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) up 278 percent in the past month, the stock has earned its fair share of followers, cheerleaders and skeptics: Link

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) signed former U.S. President Barack Obama and the former first lady Michelle Obama to a multiyear deal to produce shows and documentaries for the streaming platform: Link $

It appears even Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has its limits. The e-commerce giant bans shoppers from the site for infractions such as returning too many items, sometimes without telling them what they did wrong: Link $

U.S. farmers said they would push ahead with plantings planned before U.S.-China trade tensions eased and, now that the two countries have resumed talks, take a wait-and-see approach to President Donald Trump’s promises for more sales to China: Link

Sony (NYSE: SNE) said it would pay about $2.3 billion to gain control of EMI, becoming the world’s largest music publisher in an industry that has found new life on the back of streaming services: Link

Coffee waste is now fetching a 480 percent premium over coffee itself. Prices for dried husks are outstripping those for beans: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Susquehanna upgrades Macy's (NYSE: M) to Positive, Raises Price Target to $43

(NYSE: M) to Positive, Raises Price Target to $43 Deutsche Bank downgrades Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) to Hold, Lowers Price Target to $21

(NYSE: MANU) to Hold, Lowers Price Target to $21 Credit Suisse downgrades Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) to Neutral, Announces $219 Price Target

