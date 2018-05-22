Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up, Crude Oil Rises

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2018 7:34am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up, Crude Oil Rises
Related SPY
Markets Poised For Gains As Fears Of US-China Trade War Diminish
The Market In 5 Minutes: China And Trade, Banks, Government Bonds And More
Futures higher after DJIA tops 25K (Seeking Alpha)
Related DIA
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise, Dow Futures Up Over 200 Points
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Campbell Soup Earnings
Futures higher after DJIA tops 25K (Seeking Alpha)

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 52 points to 25,054.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 4.75 points to 2,737.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 24.25 points to 6,940.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.57 percent to trade at $79.67 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.37 percent to trade at $72.51 a barrel.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.59 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.04 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.15 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.14 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.06 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.18 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.60 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.02 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.10 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Susquehanna upgraded Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) from Neutral to Positive.

Macy's shares rose 1.91 percent to close at $34.61 on Monday.

Breaking news

  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and lowered its FY19 outlook.
  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while revenue missed views.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported a $10 billion buyback plan.
  • Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) announced the suspension of its quarterly dividend. The company cited the prioritization of debt reduction and strategic investments as a reason for the move.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets U.S. stock futuresNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + AAP)

10 Stocks To Watch For May 22, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For May 22, 2018
The Week Ahead: Target, Best Buy Help Close Out Earnings Season
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise, Dow Futures Up Over 200 Points
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Campbell Soup Earnings
Prognosis Of Cross-Pacific Trade Talks Dims, Trump Says China 'Ripped Off' U.S.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.