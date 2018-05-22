A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up, Crude Oil Rises
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 52 points to 25,054.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 4.75 points to 2,737.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 24.25 points to 6,940.75.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.57 percent to trade at $79.67 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.37 percent to trade at $72.51 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.59 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.04 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.15 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.14 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.06 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.18 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.60 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.02 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.10 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Susquehanna upgraded Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) from Neutral to Positive.
Macy's shares rose 1.91 percent to close at $34.61 on Monday.
Breaking news
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and lowered its FY19 outlook.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while revenue missed views.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported a $10 billion buyback plan.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) announced the suspension of its quarterly dividend. The company cited the prioritization of debt reduction and strategic investments as a reason for the move.
Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets U.S. stock futuresNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.