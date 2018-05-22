Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 52 points to 25,054.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 4.75 points to 2,737.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 24.25 points to 6,940.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.57 percent to trade at $79.67 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.37 percent to trade at $72.51 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.59 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.04 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.15 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.14 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.06 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.18 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.60 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.02 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.10 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Susquehanna upgraded Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) from Neutral to Positive.

Macy's shares rose 1.91 percent to close at $34.61 on Monday.

Breaking news