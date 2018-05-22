44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares surged 296.07 percent to close at $1.25 on Monday after the California Department of Pesticide Regulation proposed to register the company's ContraPest for sale and use in California.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) shares gained 19.59 percent to close at $2.93.
- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) rose 18.39 percent to close at $2.64 on Monday.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) shares gained 15.91 percent to close at $2.55.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) shares jumped 14.9 percent to close at $2.39.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) climbed 13.96 percent to close at $4.49.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 13.55 percent to close at $4.61 on Monday.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) surged 13.09 percent to close at $5.01.
- MB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBFI) gained 12.9 percent to close at $49.28. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) agreed to acquire MB Financial for $54.70 per share in cash and stock.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares rose 12.83 percent to close at $3.43.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) jumped 12.52 percent to close at $57.86 on Reports that it has reached a deal with Fox for Its 'Smackdown Live' program.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NASDAQ: KODK) rose 12.38 percent to close at $5.90.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) climbed 11.94 percent to close at $26.44. NuCana appointed Dr. Cyrille Leperlier to its Board as an independent non-executive Director.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) rose 11.83 percent to close at $3.97 on Monday.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) shares jumped 11.27 percent to close at $10.17 following Q1 results.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) gained 9.55 percent to close at $7.34.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 8.56 percent to close at $7.86 after the company announced an exclusive partnership with Multi Touch Interactives to strengthen the development of next generation interactive educational activities.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) rose 7.89 percent to close at $24.26. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from Neutral to Buy.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: XTNT) shares rose 7.73 percent to close at $6.41 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA clearance for InTice™-C Porous Titanium Cervical Interbody System.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) shares rose 7.14 percent to close at $3.00.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) rose 6.09 percent to close at $59.91. Jefferies upgraded Energizer from Hold to Buy.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) gained 5.87 percent to close at $32.66. KeyBanc upgraded Alteryx from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) shares rose 5.36 percent to close at $33.61. Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) will buy LaSalle Hotel Properties in a $4.8 billion deal, Bloomberg reported.
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) rose 3.53 percent to close at $98.55. General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) agreed to merge its transportation unit with Wabtec.
Losers
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares tumbled 23 percent to close at $2.31 on Monday. Sesen Bio reported that its Phase 3 registration trial for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer achieved 42 percent complete response rate at three months in carcinoma in situ patients.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares dipped 18.51 percent to close at $6.78 on Monday after tumbling 24.36 percent on Friday.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares dipped 16.57 percent to close at $4.53 despite positive topline results from Phase 3 Lefamulin trial.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) declined 16.46 percent to close at $9.59 after reporting Q1 results.
- Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE) shares fell 15.14 percent to close at $1.85.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares declined 15.1 percent to close at $16.025.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) fell 14.98 percent to close at $4.20 on Monday after falling 28.92 percent on Friday.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares dipped 13.7 percent to close at $2.96 on Monday.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) dropped 13.61 percent to close at $21.32.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) dropped 13.2 percent to close at $24.165. The FDA announced its approval for Dova's New Drug Application for its lead product candidate Doptelet — chemically avatrombopag — indicated to treat thrombocytopenia in chronic liver disease patients who are scheduled to undergo a medical or dental procedure.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) fell 11.94 percent to close at $4.50. The company announced the resignation of Thomas D. Miller as President and CEO. Quorum Health named Robert Fish as interim CEO.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) declined 11.49 percent to close at $2.08.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) dropped 11.11 percent to close at $2.40.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares fell 10.8 percent to close at $21.88 on Monday.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) fell 9.3 percent to close at $2.34.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BEDU) shares dropped 8.8 percent to close at $18.45.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 8 percent to close at $8.28 on Monday.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) fell 7.93 percent to close at $30.90 after announcing plan to acquire MB Financial for $54.70 per share in cash and stock.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) fell 6.77 percent to close at $10.60.
- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) dropped 6.14 percent to close at $54.25. Morgan Stanley downgraded AppFolio from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
