Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
