Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2018 5:34pm   Comments
Share:
Related PTX
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Panel Nod For Akcea, Synergy's Revenue Miss, FDA Warns E-Liquid Makers Again
18 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Related
36 Biggest Movers From Friday
44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Spotlight On Gambling Reset And Banking Bill (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PTX) shares are up 10 percent reversing a 4 percent loss seen in the regular trading session. The company on May 10 announced a first-quarter earnings report that saw profits up significantly year-over-year
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares are up 4 percent after announcing a $10 billion buyback plan.
  • Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) shares are up 6 percent, reversing a nearly 6 percent loss seen in the regular session.
  • Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE: HK) shares are up 3 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers

  • Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) shares are down 26 percent after announcing the suspension of its quarterly dividend. The company cited the prioritization of debt reduction and strategic investments as a reason for the move.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares are down 8 percent after announcing a $75 million common stock offering.
  • Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) shares are down 8 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings in the quarter came in at $(0.07), beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $256 million, beating estimates by $4 million. The company issued relatively in-line second quarter sales and earnings guidance.
  • Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares are down 4 percent after announcing a $50 million common stock offering.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HK + ARDX)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 6, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PTX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.