8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PTX) shares are up 10 percent reversing a 4 percent loss seen in the regular trading session. The company on May 10 announced a first-quarter earnings report that saw profits up significantly year-over-year
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares are up 4 percent after announcing a $10 billion buyback plan.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) shares are up 6 percent, reversing a nearly 6 percent loss seen in the regular session.
- Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE: HK) shares are up 3 percent. No news was immediately available.
Losers
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) shares are down 26 percent after announcing the suspension of its quarterly dividend. The company cited the prioritization of debt reduction and strategic investments as a reason for the move.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares are down 8 percent after announcing a $75 million common stock offering.
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) shares are down 8 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings in the quarter came in at $(0.07), beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $256 million, beating estimates by $4 million. The company issued relatively in-line second quarter sales and earnings guidance.
- Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares are down 4 percent after announcing a $50 million common stock offering.
