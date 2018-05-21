32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares jumped 113.5 percent to $0.6737 after the California Department of Pesticide Regulation proposed to register the company's ContraPest for sale and use in California.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) shares rose 35.34 percent to close at $3.32.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) shares gained 30.36 percent to $3.65.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: XTNT) shares jumped 25.6 percent to $7.4701 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA clearance for InTice™-C Porous Titanium Cervical Interbody System.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) shares surged 20 percent to $2.495.
- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) surged 17.04 percent to $2.61.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 15 percent to $8.32 after the company announced an exclusive partnership with Multi Touch Interactives to strengthen the development of next generation interactive educational activities.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 15 percent to $3.39.
- MB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBFI) rose 13.7 percent to $49.64. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) agreed to acquire MB Financial for $54.70 per share in cash and stock.
- FRONTEO, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEO) shares rose 11.8 percent to $20.956.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares jumped 11.1 percent to $3.38.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) rose 10.6 percent to $7.41.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares gained 9 percent to $2.32.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) rose 7.6 percent to $24.19. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from Neutral to Buy.
- LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) shares climbed 5.6 percent to $33.70. Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) will buy LaSalle Hotel Properties in a $4.8 billion deal, Bloomberg reported.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) gained 5.5 percent to $32.56. KeyBanc upgraded Alteryx from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) rose 5.5 percent to $59.58. Jefferies upgraded Energizer from Hold to Buy.
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) rose 5 percent to $99.905. General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) agreed to merge its transportation unit with Wabtec.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares surged 5 percent to $81.16. Bank of America upgraded Dillard's from Underperform to Buy.
Losers
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares dropped 21 percent to $6.575 after tumbling 24.36 percent on Friday.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares fell 16.4 percent to $15.775.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) dropped 16 percent to $4.15 after falling 28.92 percent on Friday.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares tumbled 14.7 percent to $4.63 despite positive topline results from Phase 3 Lefamulin trial.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 14.2 percent to $9.85 after reporting Q1 results.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares declined 11.4 percent to $21.74.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) dipped 9.4 percent to $10.30.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) fell 9.4 percent to $22.37.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 8.5 percent to $8.2383.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) dropped 8.3 percent to $2.3652.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BEDU) fell 8.2 percent to $18.57.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) fell 7.8 percent to $30.94 after announcing plan to acquire MB Financial for $54.70 per share in cash and stock.
- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) dropped 5.8 percent to $54.45. Morgan Stanley downgraded AppFolio from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
