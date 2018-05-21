36 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) rose 29 percent to close at $6.05 following commencement of EU blood grouping field trial.
- Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) climbed 22.64 percent to close at $19.50 on Friday after the company reported commencement of modified Dutch auction cash tender for up to $16 million of common stock.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) gained 19.41 percent to close at $2.03 following Q3 results. Shineco posted Q3 earnings of $0.21 per share on sales of $13.3 million.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares surged 18.86 percent to close at $15.38 on Friday.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) gained 16.11 percent to close at $2.45.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares rose 13.89 percent to close at $8.20 on Friday.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares gained 11.33 percent to close at $13.07.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares gained 10.87 percent to close at $6.12.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) shares climbed 10.7 percent to close at $2.38.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares gained 10.25 percent to close at $3.55.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares surged 9.93 percent to close at $2.99 on Friday.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) jumped 9.88 percent to close at $8.01.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) gained 9.75 percent to close at $12.83 on Friday.
- Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE) shares rose 7.92 percent to close at $2.18. The stock spiked more than 14 percent Thursday near the close as traders circulate word the Delaware lottery is planning to introduce full sports betting in June.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 7.41 percent to close at $6.23.
Losers
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares tumbled 72.4 percent to close at $0.69 on Friday after the FDA announced significant concerns regarding the adhesion of Twirla.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares tumbled 28.92 percent to close at $4.94 on Friday after climbing 64.50 percent on Thursday.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) dropped 24.36 percent to close at $8.32 on Friday after surging 201.37 percent on Thursday.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE: OPK) shares declined 18.24 percent to close at $3.99 after Novitas Solutions issued draft local coverage determination for 4Kscore test.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) declined 17.26 percent to close at $13.90 on Friday after climbing 41.77 percent on Thursday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares dropped 16.4 percent to close at $7.24.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 15.23 percent to close at $6.79 on Friday after rising 11.40 percent on Thursday.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) fell 12.37 percent to close at $34.37. Campbell Soup reported upbeat Q3 earnings, but sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its FY18 outlook.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares fell 12.32 percent to close at $5.48.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) dipped 12 percent to close at $18.875 after the company provided clinical update on MPS IIIA gene therapy trial.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ: UPL) shares dropped 11.46 percent to close at $2.125 on Friday.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 10.9 percent to close at $45.36. Nordstrom reported upbeat results for its first quarter. Comparable-store sales rose 0.6 percent.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) dropped 10.57 percent to close at $4.40.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares dipped 10.14 percent to close at $16.21 on Friday.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares fell 9.54 percent to close at $253.01. Baidu disclosed that its COO Qi Lu will step down in July 2018.
- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) shares dropped 9.52 percent to close at $4.75.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 9.52 percent to close at $5.42 on Friday.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) fell 9.49 percent to close at $38.15. Raven Industries posted upbeat Q1 earnings, while revenue missed estimates.
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares fell 9.05 percent to close at $2.26 on Friday.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell 8.25 percent to close at $49.51. Applied Materials reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak sales outlook for the third quarter.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares fell 7.92 percent to close at $7.44.
