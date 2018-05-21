Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:15 p.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak at 2:15 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkariis set to speak at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.