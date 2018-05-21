Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2018 4:25am   Comments
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:15 p.m. ET.
  • Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak at 2:15 p.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkariis set to speak at 5:30 p.m. ET.

