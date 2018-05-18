Benzinga's Biggest Movers For The Week Of May 14, 2018
Percentage changes in prices below refer to total weekly change.
Biggest Gainers
- Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) - Gained 89.7 percent on high trading volume despite no company-specific or fundamental news.
- ADOMANI Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) - Gained 83.4 percent on Friday alone; No formal news regarding the company.
- VIVUS Inc (NASDAQ: VVUS) - Shares up 48.8 percent for the week after the company received letter from Nasdaq regarding continued listing subject to certain conditions; The company must have effected reverse stock split, evidenced closing bid by October 1.
- VAALCO Energy Inc (NYSE: EGY) - Up 40.7 percent in sympathy with other energy and petroleum stocks after Thursday news of oil rebound.
- Black Box Corp (NASDAQ: BBOX) - Up 39.2 percent despite no company-specific news.
Biggest Losers
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) - Down 75 percent after the FDA on Friday announced significant concerns regarding the company’s Twirla contraceptive.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) - Down 52.8 percent. The company on Monday reported Q1 EPS and Sales down YoY, and on Wednesday priced a ~9.2 million share offering at 60 cents per share. With ~11.5 million shares outstanding, it could also be attracting low-float interest.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd (NYSE: NETS) - Down 48.8 percent. The company reported a Q1 earnings miss on Monday and was downgraded by JPMorgan on Wednesday.
- ATyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) - Down 39.8 percent. The company on Monday reported a Q1 miss and announced it would undergo a restructuring, including a 30-percent workforce reduction.
- Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) - Down 34.9 percent after a ASCO abstract released Wednesday. Abstract showed the company’s JTX-2011 0.3mg/kg had 'no substantial change in number of peripheral Teff or Tregs'.
