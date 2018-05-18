Benzinga's Biggest Movers For The Week Of May 14, 2018

The data presented below was compiled using a Screener widget and a Newsfeed widget on the Benzinga Pro platform. The Screener is customizable and is available for the pre-market and after-hours sessions in addition the the intraday session. To try out these widgets, sign up for a trial of the Benzinga Pro platform.

Percentage changes in prices below refer to total weekly change.

Biggest Gainers

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) - Gained 89.7 percent on high trading volume despite no company-specific or fundamental news.

Biggest Losers