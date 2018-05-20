The IPO Outlook For The Week Of May 20: New Ways To Play China, Pharma, Finance

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) will issue 1.5 million shares between $3.50 and $4.50 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Chinese company operates tutoring centers, schools and online programs for K-12, vocational and enterprise education.

Evo Payments, Inc. (EVOP) will issue 14 million shares between $14 and $16 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Founded in 1989, Evo’s payment platform processes more than $100 billion in annual transaction volume across 550,000 global businesses.

CLPS Inc (CLPS) will issue 2 million shares between $5 and $5.50 Thursday on the Nasdaq. CLPS provides Chinese financial firms with outsourced IT software and services.

Greensky, Inc. (GSKY) will issue nearly 34.1 million shares between $21 and $23 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The fintech company offers both consumer loans and financing for home improvement, health care and retail businesses.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) will issue 7 million shares between $17 and $19 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The Bermuda-based clinical-stage biopharma acquires, develops and commercializes therapies for autoinflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) will issue 5.36 million shares between $13 and $15 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Scholar Rock is developing a pipeline of treatments for neuromuscular disorders, cancer, anemia and fibrosis.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) will issue more than 5.3 million shares between $14 and $16 Friday on the Nasdaq. Based in Dublin, the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company develops anti-infectives targeting multi-drug resistant pathogens.

