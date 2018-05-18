26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares rose 29.6 percent to $3.22.
- Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) surged 23.3 percent to $19.60 after the company reported commencement of modified Dutch auction cash tender for up to $16 million of common stock.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares rose 22.1 percent to $15.8003.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 18.1 percent to $5.54 following commencement of EU blood grouping field trial.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) climbed 17.1 percent to $1.9899 following Q3 results. Shineco posted Q3 earnings of $0.21 per share on sales of $13.3 million.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) rose 17 percent to $3.0999.
- Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE) shares climbed 12 percent to $2.2613. The stock spiked more than 14 percent Thursday near the close as traders circulate word the Delaware lottery is planning to introduce full sports betting in June.
- Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE: HHS) shares gained 7.2 percent to $11.05 after the company late Thursday appointed four new independent directors to board.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 6.4 percent to $6.17.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares gained 6.3 percent to $3.74.
- Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELF) shares climbed 6 percent to $4.20.
Losers
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares dipped 76 percent to $0.60 after the FDA announced significant concerns regarding the adhesion of Twirla.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE: OPK) shares dropped 19.8 percent to $3.915 after Novitas Solutions issued draft local coverage determination for 4Kscore test.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 15.2 percent to $9.32 after surging 201.37 percent on Thursday.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) dropped 12.8 percent to $36.75. Raven Industries posted upbeat Q1 earnings, while revenue missed estimates.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) fell 10.7 percent to $35.01. Campbell Soup reported upbeat Q3 earnings, but sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its FY18 outlook.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) dropped 10.4 percent to $15.05 after climbing 41.77 percent on Thursday.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) declined 9.8 percent to $45.92. Nordstrom reported upbeat results for its first quarter. Comparable-store sales rose 0.6 percent.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) dropped 9.6 percent to $19.40 after the company provided clinical update on MPS IIIA gene therapy trial.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell 9.3 percent to $48.97. Applied Materials reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak sales outlook for the third quarter.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares declined 8.5 percent to $6.36 after climbing 64.50 percent on Thursday.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares declined 8.4 percent to $7.40.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares dropped 8.4 percent to $8.711 after climbing 11.88 percent on Thursday.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares declined 8 percent to $5.7502.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares dipped 7.4 percent to $259.01. Baidu disclosed that its COO Qi Lu will step down in July 2018.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 7.1 percent to $7.4399 after rising 11.40 percent on Thursday.
