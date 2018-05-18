Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2018 12:27pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares rose 29.6 percent to $3.22.
  • Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) surged 23.3 percent to $19.60 after the company reported commencement of modified Dutch auction cash tender for up to $16 million of common stock.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares rose 22.1 percent to $15.8003.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 18.1 percent to $5.54 following commencement of EU blood grouping field trial.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) climbed 17.1 percent to $1.9899 following Q3 results. Shineco posted Q3 earnings of $0.21 per share on sales of $13.3 million.
  • CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) rose 17 percent to $3.0999.
  • Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE) shares climbed 12 percent to $2.2613. The stock spiked more than 14 percent Thursday near the close as traders circulate word the Delaware lottery is planning to introduce full sports betting in June.
  • Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE: HHS) shares gained 7.2 percent to $11.05 after the company late Thursday appointed four new independent directors to board.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 6.4 percent to $6.17.
  • VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares gained 6.3 percent to $3.74.
  • Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELF) shares climbed 6 percent to $4.20.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares dipped 76 percent to $0.60 after the FDA announced significant concerns regarding the adhesion of Twirla.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE: OPK) shares dropped 19.8 percent to $3.915 after Novitas Solutions issued draft local coverage determination for 4Kscore test.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 15.2 percent to $9.32 after surging 201.37 percent on Thursday.
  • Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) dropped 12.8 percent to $36.75. Raven Industries posted upbeat Q1 earnings, while revenue missed estimates.
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) fell 10.7 percent to $35.01. Campbell Soup reported upbeat Q3 earnings, but sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its FY18 outlook.
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) dropped 10.4 percent to $15.05 after climbing 41.77 percent on Thursday.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) declined 9.8 percent to $45.92. Nordstrom reported upbeat results for its first quarter. Comparable-store sales rose 0.6 percent.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) dropped 9.6 percent to $19.40 after the company provided clinical update on MPS IIIA gene therapy trial.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell 9.3 percent to $48.97. Applied Materials reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak sales outlook for the third quarter.
  • LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares declined 8.5 percent to $6.36 after climbing 64.50 percent on Thursday.
  • PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares declined 8.4 percent to $7.40.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares dropped 8.4 percent to $8.711 after climbing 11.88 percent on Thursday.
  • OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares declined 8 percent to $5.7502.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares dipped 7.4 percent to $259.01. Baidu disclosed that its COO Qi Lu will step down in July 2018.
  • Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 7.1 percent to $7.4399 after rising 11.40 percent on Thursday.

Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGRX + ABEO)

Mid-Day Market Update: Shineco Rises After Q3 Results; Campbell Soup Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Deere Misses Q2 Estimates
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ORPN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.