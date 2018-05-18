United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) wholly owned subsidiary United Airlines announced Gerry Laderman as the acting Chief Financial Officer following the resignation of Andrew Levy. United Airlines will soon begin looking for Levy's permanent replacement.

Laderman was hitherto serving as the senior vice president of finance, procurement and treasurer plus a member of the senior executive leadership team. In the past, he held legal and financial positions for around 30 years and will continue working on the company's financial strategy, cost management, capital allocation as well as balance sheet optimization.

Levy joined United Airlines in August 2016, previously having served in the discount carrier Allegiant Travel Company ALGT. Since the last couple of years, growth of low cost carriers such as Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been posing a threat to the legacy airlines like United Airlines. Given his expertise in low-fare flights, United Airlines introduced air tickets at cheaper rates (Basic Economy Fares) to combat this challenge.

It now remains to be seen how Laderman deals with the situation given his lack of experience in the low-fare category.

