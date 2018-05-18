Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB). Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88 points to 24,792.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures climbed 6.50 points to 2,725.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 18 points to 6,924.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.37 percent to trade at $79.59 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.06 percent to trade at $71.53 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.32 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.16 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.04 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.13 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.02 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.40 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.34 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.24 percent and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.86 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Mellanox shares rose 2.53 percent to close at $87.05 on Thursday.

Breaking news