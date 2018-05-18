48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares climbed 201.37 percent to close at $11.00 on Thursday.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) shares rose 41.77 percent to close at $16.80.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) jumped 35.28 percent to close at $6.25 on Thursday.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) gained 33.33 percent to close at $20.00. Pluralsight priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) surged 26.67 percent to close at $9.50.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 26.09 percent to close at $0.58.
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) gained 21.91 percent to close at $41.39.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares climbed 20.93 percent to close at $12.94 on Thursday.
- Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOXO) gained 20.09 percent to close at $167.53. The biopharmaceutical company that focuses on medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers said its oral presentation of LOXO-292 was selected for the "Best of ASCO" program.
- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) jumped 18.77 percent to close at $13.10. Essendant confirmed receipt of unsolicited proposal from Staples of $11.50 per share in cash.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares rose 18.75 percent to close at $53.51 after reporting Q1 results.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) gained 17.71 percent to close at $18.54.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: UPL) gained 17.65 percent to close at $2.40.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares surged 15.42 percent to close at $50.31. The company's "Smackdown Live" may not be renewed at NBCUniversal network and the company's "Monday Night Raw" program could be worth three times its current value elsewhere, according to a report for The Hollywood Reporter.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) gained 14.29 percent to close at $2.60.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) shares jumped 14.17 percent to close at $6.77 on Thursday.
- Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) gained 13.85 percent to close at $7.40 after Journal of Clinical Psychiatry published positive results of cognitive performance from Phase 2B trial of roluperidone in schizophrenia patients.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) gained 13.44 percent to close at $65.40 on Thursday.
- Halcón Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) climbed 13.18 percent to close at $5.58.
- iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: IPIC) shares rose 12.54 percent to close at $9.003 on Thursday.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 12.11 percent to close at $20.00 after the company issued further details on Phase 3 ADVANCE study of ROLONTIS.
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 11.4 percent to close at $8.01 on Thursday after surging 31.68 percent on Wednesday.
- Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE: WPZ) shares rose 7.99 percent to close at $41.49 after The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) announced agreement to acquire all public equity of Williams Partners in a $10.5 billion deal.
- Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) rose 7.74 percent to close at $1.67 after the company announced the sale of Post-Panamax Container Vessel for $21 million.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) gained 7.56 percent to close at $13.51 after the company announced presentation of Phase 2 data from prostate cancer trial of 177Lu-PSMA-617 at the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting.
Losers
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares declined 35.2 percent to close at $11.45 on Thursday. Abstract of the Phase 1/2 ICONIC trial that evaluated JTX-2011 monotherapy as well as in combination with nivolumab showed that the company has met its target enrolment in its combination cohorts across four solid tumor types, namely gastric cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck squamous cell cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) dipped 22.57 percent to close at $8.61 after the company issued updated results from Phase 2 ENCORE trial of entinostat in combo with KEYTRUDA.
- Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) shares fell 20.31 percent to close at $7.69.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) dropped 15.38 percent to close at $5.50.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) dipped 13.88 percent to close at $24.82.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) declined 13.7 percent to close at $16.70. Dynavax announced that data will be presented from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 study investigating SD-101 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) fell 12.38 percent to close at $2.69 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results and lowered its FY2018 guidance.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) dipped 12.06 percent to close at $16.33.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 11.99 percent to close at $8.66 on Thursday.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) dropped 11.95 percent to close at $18.65 following Q4 earnings.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares fell 11.11 percent to close at $20.00 on Thursday.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares dropped 10.71 percent to close at $7.34.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares fell 9.92 percent to close at $18.25
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) declined 9.89 percent to close at $8.11 following Q1 earnings.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) dropped 9.53 percent to close at $19.56 after reporting Q1 results.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) fell 8.95 percent to close at $6.82 on Thursday.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) fell 8.3 percent to close at $83.79 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter. Comps were down 0.1 percent in the quarter. The company sees third-quarter comps coming in flat to up 1 percent.
- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) fell 7.97 percent to close at $21.12 after announcing 7.9 million secondary offering of common shares.
- Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares declined 7.95 percent to close at $127.025 after reporting downbeat results for its first quarter.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 7.66 percent to close at $79.23. Nektar Therapeutics announced that six abstracts accepted for presentation at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) dropped 7.46 percent to close at $246.16 after reporting Q1 results.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) dropped 5.19 percent to close at $81.90 as the company reported 2 data presentations supporting plans for rapid development of Avapritinib.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) fell 3.76 percent to close at $43.46. Cisco reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company sees fourth quarter earnings in the range of 68 cents-70 cents with sales growth of 4-6 percent.
