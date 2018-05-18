Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President and Chief Executive Officer Loretta Mester is set to speak at 3:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
