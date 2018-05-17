Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 17, 2018 4:52pm   Comments
Gainers

  • AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) shares are up 8 percent after a 13D filing from Carl Icahn shows a new 9.38 percent stake in the company. The filing also shows language from Icahn that strongly opposes a go-private transaction.
  • Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) shares are up 7 percent on no company specific news. Shares were halted five times in the regular trading session and gained over 200 percent on the day.
  • PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares are up 4 percent after a 13G filing shows a new 5.05 percent stake by the State of New Jersey's Division of Investment.
  • Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE) shares are up 2 percent. The stock spiked more than 14 percent near the close as traders circulate word the Delaware lottery is planning to introduce full sports betting in June.

Losers

  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares are down 6 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 51 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $3.469 billion, beating estimates by $190 million. Comps were up 0.6 percent in the quarter. The company issued weak FY2018 sales guidance.
  • Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.24), missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $163,000, beating estimates by $13,000.
  • Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) shares are down 4 percent after announcing a 7.2 million common stock offering.

