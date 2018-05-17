41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares climbed 31.68 percent to close at $7.19 on Wednesday. Blink Charging reported Q1 net income of $2.2 million, versus a year-ago net loss of $3.1 million.
- Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIO) shares gained 24.15 percent to close at $3.29. Eleven Biotherapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.11 per share.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares surged 24 percent to close at $6.82.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) gained 20.25 percent to close at $4.87.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares surged 18.42 percent to close at $22.50
- Abaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAX) rose 16.15 percent to close at $83.34. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) announced plans to acquire Abaxis for $83 per share in cash.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares jumped 16.07 percent to close at $10.62.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 16.04 percent to close at $14.11.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) gained 14.88 percent to close at $6.33.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) rose 13.96 percent to close at $5.55.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) jumped 13.88 percent to close at $67.27 on Wednesday.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) jumped 12.59 percent to close at $11.98 after reporting Q1 results.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 12.01 percent to close at $5.13.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) gained 11.93 percent to close at $3.19.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) climbed 11.66 percent to close at $24.52 on Wednesday after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) rose 10.83 percent to close at $33.17 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and lifted guidance.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) gained 9.36 percent to close at $12.50. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx with a Buy rating.
- Biolinerx Ltd/S ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX) climbed 8.28 percent to close at $0.8879 after the company was granted a patent approval. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and immunology said it was granted a patent from the European Patent Office for its BL-8040 with cytarabine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) gained 7.59 percent to close at $2.41 after reporting Q1 results.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares rose 5.74 percent to close at $18.06 after the company issued strong revenue forecast for the first fiscal half of 2018.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 5.66 percent to close at $5.60. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Enphase Energy with a Buy rating.
- PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares rose 4.76 percent to close at $20.26 after reporting a first-quarter sales beat.
Losers
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares declined 31.97 percent to close at $6.83 on Wednesday after reporting Q1 results.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares dipped 26.96 percent to close at $10.70 on Wednesday. The lifestyle aesthetics company said the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter which cited deficiencies which were related to Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls processes which is not related to clinical or non-clinical matters.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) tumbled 25.44 percent to close at $2.14. JP Morgan downgraded Netshoes from Overweight to Underweight.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) fell 21.53 percent to close at $7.80 after climbing 75.31 percent on Tuesday.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 21.46 percent to close at $2.05. Cemtrex posted Q2 earnings of $0.04 per share on sales of $20.6 million.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) dipped 18.13 percent to close at $20.01.
- Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) shares fell 14.8 percent to close at $0.1585 after reporting mixed Q1 results.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares fell 13.44 percent to close at $0.19 after the company reported Q1 results.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 12.64 percent to close at $0.7801. DPW priced its 7.7 million share direct offering at $0.78 per share.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) dipped 12.33 percent to close at $3.91 after reporting a first-quarter sales miss.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) fell 12.02 percent to close at $4.61 after announcing a $35 million common stock offering.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) dropped 11.7 percent to close at $3.02.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares dropped 11.11 percent to close at $4.00 on Wednesday after rising 40.62 percent on Tuesday.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) fell 11.1 percent to close at $10.135.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares declined 10.83 percent to close at $2.47.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) fell 9.46 percent to close at $3.35 following Q1 earnings.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) dipped 9.11 percent to close at $7.83.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares fell 8.77 percent to close at $5.51 on Wednesday.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares declined 8.25 percent to close at $1.89.
