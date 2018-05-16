5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FNJN) shares are up 4 percent after an 8-K filing shows the company’s Finjan Blue wholly-owned subsidiary entered a patent assignment and support deal with IBM (NYSE: IBM) for assigning of 30 U.S. patents to Finjan. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS) shares are up 3 percent, one day after the company reported a mixed first-quarter earnings report and issued in-line to upbeat FY18 sales guidance.
Losers
- Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) shares are down 7 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 27 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $245 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company issued weak FY19 earnings and sales guidance.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 80 cents per share, missing estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $210 million, missing estimates by over $1 million. Comps were down 0.1 percent in the quarter. The company sees third-quarter comps coming in flat to up 1 percent.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are down 4 percent despite reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 66 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $12.46 billion, beating estimates by $30 million. The company sees fourth quarter earnings in the range of 68 cents-70 cents with sales growth of 4-6 percent.
