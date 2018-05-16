Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 16, 2018 4:54pm   Comments
Share:
Related FNJN
30 Biggest Movers From Friday
24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Finjan: Dilution Of Settlements A Concern (Seeking Alpha)
Related
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2018
ONE Group Hospitality reports Q1 results (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FNJN) shares are up 4 percent after an 8-K filing shows the company’s Finjan Blue wholly-owned subsidiary entered a patent assignment and support deal with IBM (NYSE: IBM) for assigning of 30 U.S. patents to Finjan. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS) shares are up 3 percent, one day after the company reported a mixed first-quarter earnings report and issued in-line to upbeat FY18 sales guidance.

Losers

  • Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) shares are down 7 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 27 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $245 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company issued weak FY19 earnings and sales guidance.
  • Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 80 cents per share, missing estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $210 million, missing estimates by over $1 million. Comps were down 0.1 percent in the quarter. The company sees third-quarter comps coming in flat to up 1 percent.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are down 4 percent despite reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 66 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $12.46 billion, beating estimates by $30 million. The company sees fourth quarter earnings in the range of 68 cents-70 cents with sales growth of 4-6 percent.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACXM + CSCO)

8 Stocks To Watch For May 16, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2018
Cisco To Report Q3 Earnings: What's In Store?
Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2018
The Week Ahead: Coindesk Conference, Walmart And Retailers Close Out Earnings Season
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Xerox, Booking Holdings And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RDVT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.