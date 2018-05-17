Podcast: Defining The Artificial Intelligence Terms Investors Must Know

(0: 30 ) - Part 1: What Is AI?

(2: 45 ) - Big Data and Machine Learning

(6: 00 ) - Is General Intelligence Impossible?

(13: 10 ) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

On today's episode of the Tech Talk Tuesday podcast, Ryan McQueeney kicks off the first piece of his three-part series on artificial intelligence by defining the terms investors need to know before adding exposure to AI and highlighting some of the key concepts and questions surrounding AI research.

Artificial intelligence is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector, but not every interested tech investor has the understanding of the subject necessary to secure solid profits. In the first part of this series, Ryan McQueeney focuses on key AI vocabulary to help those interested in learning more about the subject.

What is the difference between AI and machine learning? Why do scientists seem so obsessed with general intelligence? How does the human brain contextualize information, and can robots do the same? Hear the answers to these questions, and more, on today's show.

As always, thanks for listening to the Zacks Tech Talk Tuesday Podcast; we will see you next time!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report