40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares jumped 26.5 percent to $6.9042. Blink Charging reported Q1 net income of $2.2 million, versus a year-ago net loss of $3.1 million.
- Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIO) shares climbed 17.4 percent to $3.11. Eleven Biotherapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.11 per share.
- Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BDL) shares jumped 17 percent to $27.97 following Q2 results. Flanigan's Enterprises posted Q2 earnings of $0.75 per share on sales of $29.456 million.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) rose 15.8 percent to $8.05 after reporting Q1 results.
- Abaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAX) jumped 15.3 percent to $82.75. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) announced plans to acquire Abaxis for $83 per share in cash.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) gained 15.1 percent to $6.33.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) rose 13.8 percent to $6.27.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) gained 12.8 percent to $5.98. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Enphase Energy with a Buy rating.
- PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares surged 12.1 percent to $21.68 after reporting a first-quarter sales beat.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) climbed 11.6 percent to $2.399.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) surged 11.4 percent to $3.0643.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) gained 11.1 percent to $24.40 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 10.9 percent to $3.16.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) gained 10.1 percent to $11.71 after reporting Q1 results.
- GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) climbed 7.9 percent to $2.61 following Q2 results.
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) gained 7.6 percent to $2.41 after reporting Q1 results.
- Biolinerx Ltd/S ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX) rose 7.3 percent to $0.8798 after the company was granted a patent approval. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and immunology said it was granted a patent from the European Patent Office for its BL-8040 with cytarabine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares rose 7 percent to $18.28 after the company issued strong revenue forecast for the first fiscal half of 2018.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) gained 6.3 percent to $8.445 after reporting Q1 results.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) rose 5.8 percent to $31.66 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and lifted guidance.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMMY) rose 5.2 percent to $2.52 after reporting a first-quarter sales beat.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) gained 5.2 percent to $12.02. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares tumbled 30 percent to $10.25. The lifestyle aesthetics company said the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter which cited deficiencies which were related to Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls processes which is not related to clinical or non-clinical matters.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares dropped 22.2 percent to $7.81 after reporting Q1 results.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) dipped 19.5 percent to $2.10. Cemtrex posted Q2 earnings of $0.04 per share on sales of $20.6 million.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares declined 15.7 percent to $0.1851 after the company reported Q1 results.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) dropped 14.9 percent to $3.15 following Q1 earnings.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) declined 14.8 percent to $3.80 after reporting a first-quarter sales miss.
- Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) shares dropped 14.8 percent to $0.159 after reporting mixed Q1 results.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) dropped 14.4 percent to $0.76. DPW priced its 7.7 million share direct offering at $0.78 per share.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 14.4 percent to $20.91.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) dropped 14.2 percent to $8.53 after climbing 75.31 percent on Tuesday.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) fell 13.8 percent to $2.47. JP Morgan downgraded Netshoes from Overweight to Underweight.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) dropped 12.3 percent to $2.1501 after reporting Q1 results.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) fell 11.8 percent to $4.62 after announcing a $35 million common stock offering.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) dropped 10.6 percent to $2.10. BIO-key posted a Q1 loss of $0.30 per share on sales of $841,000.
- Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVMM) shares fell 8.9 percent to $2.45.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares fell 7.5 percent to $4.16 after rising 40.62 percent on Tuesday.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) fell 4.5 percent to $1.91 after climbing 10.50 percent on Tuesday.
- CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares fell 4.4 percent to $29.37 after the company reported launch of 1.8 million share offering.
