Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio

The latest round of 13F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.

Takeaways From 13F Season

Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. Overall, it appears fund managers were doing more buying than selling of popular tickers.

Altaba, the holding company with stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan, fell out of favor with institutional investors, with Einhorn, Loeb and Tepper all selling in Q1.

Fund managers were mostly buying Apple in Q1, led by Warren Buffett.

Loeb and Coleman were both buying cloud plays Salesforce and Microsoft.

Among the FANG stocks, managers were most bullish on Facebook, but Loeb and Coleman were selling Alphabet.

Big bank stocks were a hit in Q1, with a number of fund managers, led by George Soros, buying or adjusting positions in the quarter.

Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Paypal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)

Notable Q1 Sells/Decreases:

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA)

(NYSE: UAA) General Motors (NYSE: GM)

(NYSE: GM) Altaba Inc (NASDAQ: AABA)

(NASDAQ: AABA) Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

(NYSE: TWTR) J C Penney (NYSE: JCP)

(NYSE: JCP) Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW)

(NYSE: LOW) Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Dan Loeb’s Third Point

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

(NASDAQ: MSFT) Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM)

(NYSE: CRM) Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

(NASDAQ: FB) Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN)

(NASDAQ: WYNN) Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)

(NYSE: BABA) Altaba

Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ)

(NASDAQ: MDLZ) Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN)

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN)

(NASDAQ: RUN) Salesforce.com

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

(NASDAQ: NFLX) Microsoft

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU)

(NYSE: FCAU) Facebook

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Comcast Corporation (NYSE: CMCSA)

(NYSE: CMCSA) Alphabet

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Apple

Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON)

(NYSE: MON) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA)

(NYSE: TEVA) U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)

(NYSE: USB) Bank of New York Mellon

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM)

(NYSE: IBM) Graham Holdings Co (NYSE: GHC)

(NYSE: GHC) Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)

(NYSE: WFC) Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX)

(NYSE: PSX) Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR)

(NASDAQ: CHTR) Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA)

(NASDAQ: LBTYA) United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL)

George Soros’ Soros Fund Management

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC)

(NYSE: BAC) American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)

(NYSE: AXP) Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS)

(NYSE: GS) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

(NYSE: JPM) Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C)

(NYSE: C) Wells Fargo

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)

(NYSE: MS) Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET)

(NYSE: MET) American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK)

(NASDAQ: OSTK) 3M Co (NYSE: MMM)

(NYSE: MMM) QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM)

(NASDAQ: QCOM) Twitter

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)

(NYSE: GE) Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV)

Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX)

(NYSE: XRX) Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW)

(NYSE: MTW) Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX)

(NYSE: FCX) American International Group

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX)

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE)

(NYSE: NKE) Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)

(NYSE: QSR) Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP)

(NASDAQ: ADP) Mondelez International

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC)

Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA)

(NASDAQ: DISCA) DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH)

(NASDAQ: DISH) Citigroup

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)

Notable Q1 Sells/Decreases:

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE)

(NASDAQ: EXPE) Wells Fargo

Facebook

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Facebook

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)

(NASDAQ: NVDA) Wells Fargo

Alphabet

Notable Q1 Sells/Decreases:

Bank of America

Apple

Altaba

Alibaba

