26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) rose 15.6 percent to $25.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Abaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAX) rose 15.3 percent to $82.75 in pre-market trading. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) announced plans to acquire Abaxis for $83 per share in cash.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) rose 12.6 percent to $8.95 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares rose 8.8 percent to $18.59 in the pre-market trading session after the company issued strong revenue forecast for the first fiscal half of 2018.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCHC) rose 5.6 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading.
- Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIO) shares rose 5.3 percent to $2.79 in pre-market trading. Eleven Biotherapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.11 per share.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMMY) rose 5.2 percent to $2.52 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter sales beat.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) rose 4.1 percent to $10.35 in pre-market trading after climbing 75.31 percent on Tuesday.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) rose 3.8 percent to $6.90 in pre-market trading. The stock rose over 10 percent Tuesday after reporting its Phase 1 clinical update on XEN901 demonstrated a favorable PK profile.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) rose 3.5 percent to $11.01 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) shares rose 3.4 percent to $20.98 in pre-market trading after Buffett's Berkshire more than doubled its stake in Teva.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares rose 3.7 percent to $31.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
- PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares rose 3.4 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter sales beat.
- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) rose 3.2 percent to $33.80 in pre-market trading after falling 2.27 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) fell 9.7 percent to $4.73 in pre-market trading after announcing a $35 million common stock offering.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares fell 8 percent to $13.48 in pre-market trading ahead of regulatory update at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) fell 6.5 percent to $2.01 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.50 percent on Tuesday.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares fell 5.8 percent to $9.36 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 5.7 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after declining 5.04 percent on Tuesday.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) shares fell 5 percent to $16.39 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares fell 4.4 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after rising 40.62 percent on Tuesday.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) fell 4.4 percent to $8.92 in pre-market trading after announcing a 5.5 million share common stock offering.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) fell 4.1 percent to $7.32 in pre-market trading.
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) shares fell 3.8 percent to $51.03 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to restate its Q2, Q3, Q4 and FY 2017 financial statements.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) fell 3.5 percent to $16.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares fell 3.3 percent to $29.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported launch of 1.8 million share offering.
