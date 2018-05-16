45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) rose 75.31 percent to close at $9.94 after reporting Q1 results.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares jumped 40.62 percent to close at $4.50 on Tuesday after reporting 2017 year-end results.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) gained 34.39 percent to close at $3.40.
- MEDIGUS Ltd/S ADR (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 32.74 percent to close at $1.50 in reaction to its Monday announcement of a distribution agreement. The medical device company said it reached an agreement to distribute its minimally invasive medical devices in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) surged 31.15 percent to close at $8.00 after the company announced the positive top-line PF708 study results in Osteoporosis patients that showed no imbalances in severity or incidence of adverse events.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 21.07 percent to close at $11.09. Arcadia Biosciences reported that Albert D. Bolles, Ph.D. has joined its board of directors.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 20.23 percent to close at $10.58.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares gained 17.62 percent to close at $17.82.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) rose 17.1 percent to close at $5.82.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) shares jumped 16.23 percent to close at $4.87 following Q1 earnings.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) rose 16.04 percent to close at $3.69.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PPDF) climbed 15.99 percent to close at $7.98 following Q1 results.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) rose 15.93 percent to close at $3.42.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) gained 15.59 percent to close at $0.5532 following Q1 results.
- Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) gained 13.92 percent to close at $3.52 on Tuesday following Q1 results.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) jumped 13.4 percent to close at $2.37.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) shares surged 13.05 percent to close at $5.63.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) shares rose 12.9 percent to close at $24.95 following Q3 results.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) jumped 10.83 percent to close at $6.65 after the company presented XEN901 Phase 1 clinical update and XEN1101 TMS pharmacodynamic Phase 1 data.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) rose 7.4 percent to close at $3.92 after reporting a first-quarter sales beat.
- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares rose 6.87 percent to close at $5.60 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares rose 6.58 percent to close at $35.64.
Losers
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) shares dipped 43.73 percent to close at $2.87 on Tuesday as the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares dropped 29.01 percent to close at $0.80 after reporting Q1 results.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares fell 22.2 percent to close at $0.340 after reporting Q1 miss.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 19.95 percent to close at $12.08 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) fell 19.68 percent to close at $3.775 after reporting earnings were down year over year. First quarter earnings came in flat, down from 4 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $3.01 million.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) dropped 18.47 percent to close at $9.62 on Tuesday after surging 77.44 percent on Monday.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) declined 16.21 percent to close at $2.43. ENDRA Life Sciences is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) shares fell 16.13 percent to close at $1.79.
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) shares dropped 14.93 percent to close at $13.16 following a first-quarter earnings miss.
- Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) fell 14.42 percent to close at $3.68 after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) declined 13.01 percent to close at $3.41 following Q1 results.
- Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX) fell 12.44 percent to close at $1.97.
- Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HSGX) declined 12.24 percent to close at $2.15.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) fell 12.1 percent to close at $39.60 following Q3 earnings.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) fell 11.1 percent to close at $6.49.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) dropped 10.66 percent to close at $16.93 on Tuesday.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) slipped 9.82 percent to close at $3.49 on Tuesday after jumping 23.25 percent on Monday.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) declined 9.7 percent to close at $62.50 following mixed Q2 results.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) dropped 9.33 percent to close at $12.095.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) dropped 9.04 percent to close at $31.11 on Tuesday. Alteryx reported a proposed private offering of $200.0 million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2023.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) fell 8.62 percent to close at $22.25. CURO Group disclosed a 5 million share secondary offering of common stock.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) fell 8.49 percent to close at $7.275. JMP Securities downgraded Maiden Holdings from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares dropped 7.91 percent to close at $2.91 on Tuesday after surging 6.40 percent on Monday.
